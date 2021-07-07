June 18-19, two members of the Fredericktown FFA Chapter, Gavin Graham and Leah Thompson participated in the HYMAX Academy (Helping Youth Maximize their Agricultural eXperience), held at Lake of the Ozarks.

The HYMAX leadership Academy is designed to help ninth grade students reach their full potential. These FFA members prepared for future leadership roles, agricultural career exploration, and advocacy for agriculture. In addition, students gained strategies for SAE development, written and verbal communication skills, and career development. They also brought home tools to help their chapter achieve greater success.

In 2021, the top 75 FFA Greenhands were selected to participate in HYMAX through a competitive written application process. Students submitted a written application, academic transcript, and two letters of recommendation. One of the two letters from your Agricultural Education Teacher/FFA Advisor and the second from a community leader that knows you and your leadership experience. Academy members experienced an innovative agricultural leadership academy at the Missouri FFA Camp Rising Sun at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Gavin and Leah both had a good time and found the information, speakers, and agricultural advocacy useful to their present and future plans.

