Heralded '21 recruiting class ready to emerge for Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Eli Drinkwitz turned heads around the Southeastern Conference with his 2021 recruiting class, his first complete class as Missouri’s head coach and the program’s first top-20 group in more than a decade. A class that ranked No. 19 by Rivals.com — and seventh in the SEC — hauled in five four-star recruits, one more than MU’s four previous classes combined.

The Class of 2021 didn’t make major splashes on the field last fall — only one Mizzou player made the SEC’s All-Freshman Team, and since has transferred to another SEC team — but that could change this year.

Several redshirt freshmen and sophomores from the 2021 class are positioned to play expanded roles on both sides of the ball. As many as three are in line to start on offense: receiver Dominic Lovett, tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp and center Connor Tollison. On defense, a handful could add crucial support off the bench.

First, though, Mizzou has to finish preseason camp. The Tigers have held their two allowed scrimmages, both closed to the media, and will have one final camp practice Saturday night, which will be open to the public. As classes start next Monday, the team will turn its attention to its Week 1 opponent, Louisiana Tech, for the Sept. 1 kickoff.

This week is about deciding roles for the season’s first game, Drinkwitz said after Sunday’s practice.

“I like the chemistry of our team. I like the togetherness of our team,” he said. “I think we’ve got to continue to build the toughness and resiliency. I didn’t think today we finished or attacked the last three periods in the red zone with enough intensity or fire.

“I just felt like we were going through the motions. And that’s not good enough for us if we want to take a step as a program. If we’re content with being average, then that’s fine. We can pat them on the back and give away popsicles. But we need to continue to be tougher and more physical, and we’ve got to respond to every period in practice. That didn’t get done today, and that’s on me.”

That’s an urgency Drinkwitz has expressed multiple times this month along with a realization this is his deepest and most talented of his three Mizzou teams. Those upgrades are reflected in the recruits he’s brought to campus, including some emerging players from the Class of 2021.

On offense, Lovett moved from an outside receiver to the slot and has thrived as a playmaker in the new position. Hoerstkamp is the most experienced of MU’s returning tight ends, albeit with just 71 snaps in four games last year, but could surface as the best combination of blocking and receiving among the contenders for playing time. Transfer center Bence Polgar was ruled ineligible for the season, thrusting Tollison into a spot to secure the No. 1 job despite just two games of experience last fall.

Along with Lovett, second-year receiver Chance Luper is another big-play threat capable of igniting the passing game. As a freshman last fall, Luper’s production came in the first half of the season, when he caught 21 passes for 203 yards, including four receptions of 15 yards or more.

It’s uncertain who emerges from a crowded running back room to earn carries, but two Class of ’21 contenders are part of the mix: B.J. Harris, who ran for 73 yards on 22 carries last year, and Taj Butts, who didn’t see the field but had a promising start to camp.

Across the line of scrimmage, Mizzou returns more experience on defense but a few second-year players figure to play bigger roles. Defensive end Arden Walker made a few cameos last year then put together a strong spring as a backup to senior starters Isaiah McGuire and Trajan Jeffcoat. He’s unlikely to unseat either senior but should push for playing time off the bench.

Drinkwitz added experience via the transfer portal with Tyrone Hopper (North Carolina) and D.J. Coleman (Jacksonville State), but Walker is poised to build on last year’s small sample size, when he posted four pressures and four hurries in just four games of action. By playing fewer than five games he preserved his year of eligibility and enters this season as a redshirt freshman.

“I’m taking a business approach each and every day,” Walker said. “I treat it like pretty much professionals. They come in and you’re trying to take someone’s job or just continue just learn off of them or learn from their mistakes and make sure you don’t make the same when your number is called.”

Walker was a late addition to Mizzou’s 2021 class, picking the Tigers on the first day of the December signing period over UCLA and Colorado thanks to a family connection. Walker’s father, Arthur Walker, played along the Colorado defensive line in the 1980s and was teammates with Marc Walters, father of Ryan Walters, who was Mizzou’s defensive coordinator at the time. Walters left MU’s staff for Illinois after the 2020 season, but Walker stuck with his pledge and earned backup snaps as a freshman.

“Basically, I’m really polishing my game and making that jump from freshman year to sophomore year,” Walker said.

The same goes for Daylan Carnell, who practiced at multiple positions in last year’s defense but has found a home at the star position in first-year coordinator Blake Baker‘s system. The four-star defensive back from Indianapolis bounced between nickelback, safety and cornerback last season — he appeared in two games off the bench — but once Baker arrived has played exclusively at star, a hybrid safety-linebacker role that’s far more involved against the run. He’ll likely back up senior Martez Manuel with a chance to become the full-time starter in 2023.

“The star position is really like … Coach Baker he refers to it as the quarterback of the defense,” Carnell said. “You really got to know a lot of things. You’ve got to know a lot of times what the D-line is doing so you don’t end up in the same gaps.”

Cornerback D.J. Jackson, another Class of 2021 player, was pressed into playing time midway through last season and played 264 snaps, second-most among the team’s freshmen on defense. Defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo led the rookies with 460 plays from scrimmage, but after earning SEC All-Freshman Team honors opted to transfer to Louisiana State, where the former De Smet standout has reunited with former De Smet head coach Robert Steeples, now LSU’s secondary coach.

Two more 2021 additions left Mizzou this offseason, defensive lineman Jonathan Jones and cornerback Zxaequan Reeves. Reeves transferred to Coastal Carolina.

Other second-year players are still waiting their turn at Mizzou, including quarterback Tyler Macon, who didn’t beat out Brady Cook for the starting job but could earn backup snaps. Also still waiting are defensive end Travion Ford, who spent last year recovering from an Achilles’ injury, defensive tackle Kyran Montgomery, who missed last year because of a torn knee ligament, cornerback Davion Sistrunk, safety Tyler Hibbler, linebackers Dameon Wilson and Zach Lovett and tight end Gavin McKay.