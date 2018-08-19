CENTRAL

Aug. 24 – at St. Clair

Sept. 1 – at MICDS

Sept. 7 – at Fredericktown

Sept. 14 – Confluence Prep

Sept. 21 – Ste. Genevieve

Sept. 28 – Potosi

Oct. 5 – at Perryville

Oct. 12 – at Dexter

Oct. 19 - Farmington

FARMINGTON

Aug. 24 – Union

Aug. 31 – at North County

Sept. 7 – at Hillsboro

Sept. 14 – Cape Central

Sept. 21 – at Poplar Bluff

Sept. 28 – at Jackson

Oct. 5 – Sikeston

Oct. 12 – Lutheran North

Oct. 19 – at Central

FREDERICKTOWN

Aug. 24 – at Kennett

Aug. 31 – Herculaneum

Sept. 7 – Central

Sept. 14 – Perryville

Sept. 21 – at Potosi

Sept. 28 – De Soto

Oct. 5 – at Ste. Genevieve

Oct. 12 – Doniphan

Oct. 19 – at East Prairie

NORTH COUNTY

Aug. 24 – at Cape Central

Aug. 31 – Farmington

Sept. 7 – at Festus

Sept. 14 – De Soto

Sept. 21 – Kennett

Sept. 28 – at Hillsboro

Oct. 5 – Windsor

Oct. 12 – Potosi

Oct. 20 – at John Burroughs

POTOSI

Aug. 24 – Owensville

Aug. 31 – St. Clair

Sept. 7 – Perryville

Sept. 14 – at Ste. Genevieve

Sept. 21 – Fredericktown

Sept. 28 – at Central

Oct. 5 – New Madrid

Oct. 12 – at North County

Oct. 19 – at De Soto

STE. GENEVIEVE

Aug. 24 – Dexter

Aug. 31 – at Valle Catholic

Sept. 7 – at Kennett

Sept. 14 – Potosi

Sept. 21 – at Central

Sept. 28 – at Perryville

Oct. 5 – Fredericktown

Oct. 12 – De Soto

Oct. 19 – at Brentwood

VALLE CATHOLIC

Aug. 24 – St. Vincent

Aug. 31 – Ste. Genevieve

Sept. 7 – at Caruthersville

Sept. 14 – at Crystal City

Sept. 21 – Grandview

Sept. 28 – at Jefferson

Oct. 5 – Bayless

Oct. 12 – Herculaneum

Oct. 19 – at St. Pius

