CENTRAL
Aug. 24 – at St. Clair
Sept. 1 – at MICDS
Sept. 7 – at Fredericktown
Sept. 14 – Confluence Prep
Sept. 21 – Ste. Genevieve
Sept. 28 – Potosi
Oct. 5 – at Perryville
Oct. 12 – at Dexter
Oct. 19 - Farmington
FARMINGTON
Aug. 24 – Union
Aug. 31 – at North County
Sept. 7 – at Hillsboro
Sept. 14 – Cape Central
Sept. 21 – at Poplar Bluff
Sept. 28 – at Jackson
Oct. 5 – Sikeston
Oct. 12 – Lutheran North
Oct. 19 – at Central
FREDERICKTOWN
Aug. 24 – at Kennett
Aug. 31 – Herculaneum
Sept. 7 – Central
Sept. 14 – Perryville
Sept. 21 – at Potosi
Sept. 28 – De Soto
Oct. 5 – at Ste. Genevieve
Oct. 12 – Doniphan
Oct. 19 – at East Prairie
NORTH COUNTY
Aug. 24 – at Cape Central
Aug. 31 – Farmington
Sept. 7 – at Festus
Sept. 14 – De Soto
Sept. 21 – Kennett
Sept. 28 – at Hillsboro
Oct. 5 – Windsor
Oct. 12 – Potosi
Oct. 20 – at John Burroughs
POTOSI
Aug. 24 – Owensville
Aug. 31 – St. Clair
Sept. 7 – Perryville
Sept. 14 – at Ste. Genevieve
Sept. 21 – Fredericktown
Sept. 28 – at Central
Oct. 5 – New Madrid
Oct. 12 – at North County
Oct. 19 – at De Soto
STE. GENEVIEVE
Aug. 24 – Dexter
Aug. 31 – at Valle Catholic
Sept. 7 – at Kennett
Sept. 14 – Potosi
Sept. 21 – at Central
Sept. 28 – at Perryville
Oct. 5 – Fredericktown
Oct. 12 – De Soto
Oct. 19 – at Brentwood
VALLE CATHOLIC
Aug. 24 – St. Vincent
Aug. 31 – Ste. Genevieve
Sept. 7 – at Caruthersville
Sept. 14 – at Crystal City
Sept. 21 – Grandview
Sept. 28 – at Jefferson
Oct. 5 – Bayless
Oct. 12 – Herculaneum
Oct. 19 – at St. Pius
