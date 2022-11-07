High School students gear-Up for MoDOT's 19th Annual Bridge Building Competition

After weeks of work to build the most efficient model bridges, Southeast Missouri high school students are now gearing-up to put their bridges to the test. The Missouri Department of Transportation will test bridges entered into its 19th Annual Bridge Building Competition Nov. 17 at Southeast Missouri State University’s Academic Hall in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Doors will open at 8 a.m., with the competition beginning at 9 a.m. and concluding at approximately 2 p.m.

The competition challenges high school juniors and seniors to design and construct the most efficient model bridge using limited materials—balsa wood, string and glue.

“This year, hundreds of students worked to design and construct their bridges,” said MoDOT Senior Highway Designer Gretchen Hanks. “We are excited to put their bridges to the test.”

Hanks explained the lightest bridges that carry the greatest loads will ultimately be named the winners.

Prizes donated by area businesses and organizations will be awarded to the top bridge building winners, as well as for the most aesthetic bridge and the electronic bridge building contest. Similar to previous years, cash prizes donated by the SE Chapter Transportation Employee Association of Missouri will be given to the top schools with the best overall performance.

Prize donations and supply sponsorships have been made possible by the following businesses and organizations: SE Chapter Transportation Employee Association of Missouri, SE Chapter of Missouri Society of Professional Engineers, Three Rivers College, Bacon Farmer Workman Engineering & Testing, and the Southeast Coalition for Roadway Safety.

MoDOT also partnered with Arkansas State University, University of Missouri-Columbia, Southeast Missouri State University, Missouri University of Science and Technology, and Southern Illinois University to offer seniors interested in civil engineering up to $10,000 in scholarships.

“We are very pleased to have 25 area schools participating in this year’s competition,” said MoDOT Senior Highway Designer Anita Clark. “In addition to giving students an opportunity to win prizes, our goal is for students to gain an appreciation of STEM careers—specifically engineering.”

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Southeast Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety will be on hand during the competition to discuss the importance of buckling-up with the Seat Belt Convincer, which simulates how it feels to be in a traffic crash.

For more information, please contact Clark at 573-472-5294, Hanks at 573-472-5294 or MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888 ASK MODOT (275-6636). Additional information is available at www.modot.org/bridge-competition.