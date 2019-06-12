Tanker spill
Al Kopitsky, Daily Journal

Madison County officials say Highway 72 between Routes D and K will be shut down for some time today following a tanker rollover. 

According to the 911 report, thousands of gallons of unleaded fuel spilled out of the tanker after it rolled over after 2 p.m. about five miles west of Fredericktown.

Officials said they would first bring in dirt to contain the gas leak before working on cleanup. Department of Natural Resources/HazMat was en route from Poplar Bluff. 

Several fire departments, including Farmington, are assisting. We will have additional info as it becomes available. 

