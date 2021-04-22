Himesh
A Washington County man is facing a murder charge after allegedly selling fentanyl to another man who died in November after overdosing.
Authorities have identified a deceased man whose remains were discovered in Washington County early last year.
A man has been charged with arson following an investigation into the cause of an apartment building fire in Fredericktown earlier this month.
An area man was sentenced in St. Francois County last week after a jury found him guilty of sexual crimes that took place in Farmington and Desloge.
An inmate at the Potosi Correctional Center was charged last week in Washington County after an alleged spree of assaults on staff early last year.
A Ste. Genevieve police officer suffered serious burns early Friday when a man threw a Molotov cocktail at him and his clothing caught on fire…
A Bonne Terre teen was seriously injured in an accident on Sunday afternoon in Washington County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol…
The ink is dry on the approval from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), giving UniTec Career Center the green light o…
Yes, Ike is in charge of traffic control at Highway 21 and Route N.
Several area residents were injured in accidents over the weekend, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol reports.