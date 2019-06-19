The May Membership Meeting was called to order at 1800, Gary Lee presiding. The first order of business was to recite the Pledge of Allegiance. There were 8 members and guests present.
Treasurer’s Report: Kim Lerche submitted the following report:
Balance APR 1, 2019 $32,313.81
Madison Co. Recorder 24.00
Shoemaker Trucking 400.00
Taylor Engineering 800.00
USPS 220.00
Interest + 1.30
Deposits + 682.00
Balance MAY 1, 2019 $ 31,553.11
Membership Report:
There were 113 Newsletters mailed for May. Ruth Ann apologized for the newsletter being late this month. Computer issues delayed completion. A big thank you to Rick Boland for healing Ruth Ann’s laptop.
All memberships expire in May of each year. **If you wish to continue receiving this newsletter, please check your label and make sure your $15 dues are paid. Our continued work depends on the generosity of our members keeping dues paid and donating towards future projects.
Correspondence: We have received two anonymous donations of $50 from Facebook followers. These monetary gifts are greatly appreciated.
Old Business: As discussed at our last meeting, Lon contacted the DNR Historic Preservation Specialist about giving a presentation to our group on recording cemeteries in the county. Her name is Amanda Burke and she will attend our September meeting. Lon hopes to show her our park development.
During museum open hours for the Azalea Festival, we had few visitors. The car show had been relocated and grounds were muddy.
New Business: Ruth Ann got an estimate of $350 from Brown’s Tree Service for removal of the tree waste and grinding out stumps at the Three Notch Road Park. Work will be completed at the end of the week.
Lon requested that a thank you note be sent to BREC for helping with cutting trees and the file rail that was donated for the Military Room.
Other Business: Ruth Ann has been working with our local Librarian to schedule the Summer Speakers Series. We have a great line-up including members Art Hebrank, Tony Starr and John Bennett. The first Speaker was Bill Eddelman, President of the Missouri State Genealogical Assoc. The next speaker will present on Henry Schoolcraft’s Journey Through the Ozarks on June 13. Future Speakers with dates and topics are printed elsewhere in this newsletter.
Adjournment: There being no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 1905.
The Historical Society Jail Museum is always accepting and looking for items of local interest such as business advertising items; Fredericktown, Marquand and Marvin College yearbooks; blacksmith, timber, agriculture and other trade related tools and equipment; Native American items; local photographs; local Civil War items; Mining related items, books, etc. Stop by any Tuesday afternoon, see what we have collected!
