Hoffman signed; 9 Blues placed on waivers

The St. Louis Blues made it official on Mike Hoffman, signing the free-agent forward to a one-year, $4 million deal Monday. And they’ve all but settled on their opening-day roster by waiving nine players.

Hoffman, the former Florida Panther, has been with the Blues throughout training camp on a professional tryout contract (PTO). Apparently (wink-wink), the tryout went well.

Hoffman celebrated his signing with: “Here we go STL!!” on his certified Twitter account.

In discussing what Hoffman could bring to the Blues’ offense, general manager Doug Armstrong said last week: “I think it’s his release. His ability to score from distance. You look at the number of goals he’s got over the last couple of years, you just don’t do that by accident in the NHL.

“So I think he brings us a different element. A player that can play off the attack and off the rush well, which is important for us I think in today’s NHL.”

Since becoming a full-time NHL player in 2014-15 for the Ottawa Senators, Hoffman has scored at least 22 goals every season including a career-high 36 for Florida in 2018-19. Over those six seasons, he is tied for 16th in goals (169) and tied for eighth in power play goals (59) among all NHL players.