Home and several barns burned by lightning

The following story originally appeared in the Friday, Oct. 17, 1941, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

The severe electrical storm which struck this vicinity mid-afternoon Tuesday resulted in several disastrous fires originating from lightning.

The fine barn belonging to Chet Doubet on his farm just back of the State Hospital was completely destroyed by fire originating from the electrical storm about 3:30 Tuesday afternoon. Mrs. Doubet was the first to notice that the barn was on fire and at that time it was a mass of flames. It was full of feed and hay but fortunately housed no livestock. A few farm tools were lost. The barn and its contents were only partially covered by insurance.

The new shoe factory being erected in the north part of town was struck by a bolt of lightning during the storm Tuesday afternoon but fortunately the damage was small. About a wheelbarrow of bricks on one corner of a wall were knocked out. The building is practically fireproof.

The old Nugent property at the Electric Place, north of Farmington, was completely destroyed by fire during the electrical storm Tuesday afternoon, the flames undoubtedly starting from a stroke of lightning. The building, a two-story frame, was unoccupied at the time.