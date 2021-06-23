Kelley Parker, LPN

Parker has worked at Madison Medical Center for 16 years.

"What makes MMC a great place to work is the friendly work environment, such great people to work with," Parker said. "We are like a family around here."

How did the hospital and/or community help making it through the COVID-19 pandemic easier?

"During COVID, the hospital was great about keeping us informed and again, we have such a great group of people we just all worked together and did what needed to be done," Parker said.

Did you know?

In 2020, even during the COVID pandemic, Madison Medical Center Home Health staff drove more than 39,089 miles to provide care for patients in Madison and surrounding counties.

The Home Health Department is made up of Julie Nicholson, Susie Thomas, Kelley Parker and Nicki Davis.

