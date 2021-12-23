Hoop Shoot Champions

The Mineral Area Elks conducted the Lodge Hoop Shoot finals on Sunday, Dec. 12, in celebration of the program’s 50th anniversary. A total of 54 students from the Central, North County and West County school districts qualified to compete in three age divisions. Pictured, from left, are (8/9) Blaine McFarlane – Boys runner-up, Jaxon Miler – Boys champion, Alaina Perry – Girls champion, Taylor Walton – Girls runner-up; (10/11) Mason Crocker – Boys runner-up, Trenton Harbison – Boys champion, Josie Tongay – Girls champion, Zoey Noll – Girls runner-up; (12/13) Seth Culkin – Boys runner-up, Colton Yount-Reed – Boys champion; Maylee Merrill – Girls champion, and Mallory Blankenship – Girls runner-up. Contest winners advanced to the Southeast District competition on Jan. 2, 2022, in Chaffee, Mo.