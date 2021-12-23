 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Seabaugh Furniture and Appliance

Hoop Shoot Champions

  • Updated
  • 0
Hoop Shoot Champions
Submitted Photo

The Mineral Area Elks conducted the Lodge Hoop Shoot finals on Sunday, Dec. 12, in celebration of the program’s 50th anniversary. A total of 54 students from the Central, North County and West County school districts qualified to compete in three age divisions. Pictured, from left, are (8/9) Blaine McFarlane – Boys runner-up, Jaxon Miler – Boys champion, Alaina Perry – Girls champion, Taylor Walton – Girls runner-up; (10/11) Mason Crocker – Boys runner-up, Trenton Harbison – Boys champion, Josie Tongay – Girls champion, Zoey Noll – Girls runner-up; (12/13) Seth Culkin – Boys runner-up, Colton Yount-Reed – Boys champion; Maylee Merrill – Girls champion, and Mallory Blankenship – Girls runner-up. Contest winners advanced to the Southeast District competition on Jan. 2, 2022, in Chaffee, Mo. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MSHP reports several crashes

MSHP reports several crashes

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) has been busy recently with a number of accidents in the Troop C region, including one involving a sc…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News