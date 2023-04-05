April 8, Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park is holding its annual Easter Extravaganza.
Starting at noon, kids of all ages are invited to join park team members for a fun-filled day of crafts, games and more. Participants are encouraged to bring a basket or bag for the Easter egg hunt. All activities will take place in the north day-use area.
For more information about the event, please contact the park naturalist at 573-546-2450 ext.1003. Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park is located at 148 Taum Sauk Trail in Middle Brook.
For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.