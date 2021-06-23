Michele Francis, RN, BSN
Francis has worked at Madison Medical Center for 3.5 years and she loves her work family.
How did the hospital and/or community help making it through the COVID-19 pandemic easier?
"During the height of the pandemic, I would not have wanted to work anywhere else," Francis said. "We are family at Madison Medical Center, and we relied on each other through all of this. When we were mentally and physically exhausted due to the number of sick people, we leaned on each other, and we knew that we all supported each other. One day in particular, people from the community came and drew notes of encouragement on the sidewalk. They also made posters for us. It made us feel special knowing the community came together for us."
Did you know?
In the past year Madison Medical Center has helped to rehabilitate 81 patients though its Swing Bed program and send them home better equipped to take care of themselves.
The Hospital/Swing Bed Department is made up of Cindy Dulaney, Nichole Lee, Sue Tomlinson, Cindy Chaffin, Kiley Hinkle, Amanda McCleary, Jenny Edwards, Jeff Stackle, Diane Marshall, Sheila Snow, Angie Cox, Jada Long, Amy McLeod, Chelsey Bridgeman, Melissa Helm, Brooke Matthews, Amy Hoover, Autumn Lee, Heather Stockmann, Branda Irvin, Pamela Harman, Kristi Pratte, Michele Francis, Ethan Orsburn, Jade Jagelovicz, Cindey Kaligian, Lisa Smith, Holly DeFrancesco, Brittany Redmond, Peyton McLeod, Becky Worley, Brooklyn Hudson, Marissa Lindsey, Haley Reese, Caitlin Ray, Jenny Bridgeman, Melinda Hagen, Cristen Pense, Caitlyn Alcorn and Maerisa Easter.