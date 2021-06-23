Hospital/Swing Bed

"During the height of the pandemic, I would not have wanted to work anywhere else," Francis said. "We are family at Madison Medical Center, and we relied on each other through all of this. When we were mentally and physically exhausted due to the number of sick people, we leaned on each other, and we knew that we all supported each other. One day in particular, people from the community came and drew notes of encouragement on the sidewalk. They also made posters for us. It made us feel special knowing the community came together for us."