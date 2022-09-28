 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Hot' cross country races at Oak Ridge

Oak Ridge Medalists 2022

Pictured, from left, are Cats' medalists Laila Stephens, Breanna Bone, Larkin Strong, Maddison Phares, Braden Braswell, and Juliana Lunsford.

 Provided by Coach Joe Garrity

The middle school and high school runners raced at Oak Ridge Sept. 20.

Due to the high temperatures, all races ran a single loop 1.7 mile course.

The boys raced first, with Braden Braswell winning a medal for finishing in the top 40 runners. He was followed by Caleb Jenkerson, Mark Heine, Isaac Pirtle and Ethan Vance. The boys finished in 7th place overall out of 11 teams.

The girls team ran next, with Juliana Lunsford continuing her medal streak with a 21st place finish. Maddison Phares also earned her first varsity medal with a 32nd place finish.

In the middle school races, the girls team raced their way to second place. They were edged out by Cape Central by five points. Laila Stephens won the race, extending her race winning streak to two in a row. Breanna Bone followed with a third place finish, and Larkin Strong took ninth place, both for medals. Allyson Warden and Aubrey Maybearry rounded out the girls team for the first ever middle school girls team score.

People are also reading…

Both the middle school and high school teams will race next Oct. 1, at Cape Notre Dame.

