Shawn Queener, Janitor

Queener has worked in the Housekeeping Department at Madison Medical Center for 31 years.

"MMC is a great place to work because we are family at MMC," Queener said.

How did the hospital and/or community help making it through the COVID-19 pandemic easier?

"MMC gave free meals to the staff as well as Domino's and Casey's provided food," Queener said. "People in town came and left messages on the sidewalks with chalk and school children colored pictures that were hung in the hallways. Cap America provided us with masks."

Did you know?

In May, the Madison Medical Center Housekeeping Department did 33,500 pounds of laundry.

The Housekeeping/Laundry Department is made up of Joyce Hall, Cathy Morris, Bev Miller, Joan LaChance, Terri Freeman, Treasa Lunsford, Linda Stumbaugh, Lonnie Berry, Karen Smith, Steve Roach, Mike Richey, Jennifer Wagganer, Melvin Hamblin, Eric Huber, Brenda Cox, Angel Robbins, Shawn Queener, Catherine Steinmetz, Rose Cannon, Sara Porter, Sue Settle, Ashley Brooks, Leesa Neel, Angela Govero, and Amanda Claus.

