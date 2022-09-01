How Cardinals’ gold-plated defense snatched a win by conjuring extra-inning ‘miracles’

CINCINNATI — The walk-off run was 90 feet from a Reds victory in the 11th inning when the St. Louis Cardinals brought in a fifth infielder for the first time Wednesday night, and far closer when Tommy Edman threw wide to home plate. Yadier Molina stepped up the line, snatched the ball, and spun around, his back to the runner, and swiped his glove to greet a Colin Moran with a tag.

Any part of that goes awry – the grounder slips through the infield, the throw slips by Molina’s reach, Molina slips as he spins, Moran’s cleat slips under Molina’s mitt – and the Cardinals start packing.

Instead they kept playing.

“They were looking for miracles,” Molina said. “I did my part.”

Unable to muster much offensively until the 13th inning, the Cardinals stole a 5-3 victory from Cincinnati on Wednesday night at Great American Ball Park with the derring-do of the game’s most decorated defense. Twice in extra innings, Brendan Donovan swapped gloves to be a fifth infielder so the Cardinals could construct a gold-plated wall between Cincinnati and the series win. Each time Edman threw a runner out at the plate, with two different catchers applying the tags.

Reliever Andre Pallante pitched with the bases loaded in the 11th and 12th innings and this is the sleight of hand he pulled: He did not strike out a batter and still stranded six runners.

Ask for a miracle. The Cardinals give you the five-man infield.

“We had a lot of plays there, a bunch of plays there with the bases loaded, (and) we had to make them all or else we probably would have lost,” first baseman Paul Goldschmidt said.

“That’s what you want,” third baseman Nolan Arenado said. “You want them to have trust in you to make those plays and get the job done. That’s how you win ballgames. That’s how we’re going to get this done. We’re not going to slug all the time. We’ve got some sluggers. But we’re not a big home run team either. We’ve got to play the game. Our defense is key for us.”

Arenado’s 28th home run of the season and the Cardinals’ 50th home run of August tied the game, 2-2, in the fourth inning. And there it stayed until the 13th.

The Cardinals went hitless in 17 at-bats with runners in scoring position and stranded 11 runners after Arenado’s homer. The lineup went 20 innings scoring only three runs against the last-place Reds and their 5.01-ERA patchwork pitching staff. That included the 10th, 11th, and 12th innings Wednesday when rules prime the production by putting a spontaneously generated runner at second base. There are thousands of ways to end a rally and the Cardinals endeavored to try them all except running into outs.

What they were unable to do at the plate with their bats, they got to try and try again because of what they did at the plate with their gloves.

“There are many ways to win games,” Molina said. “We’ve been swinging the bat pretty well, winning games. We’re pitching well. Sometimes you have to play defense to win games. That’s what we did. You’ve got to play sharp to play defense.”

The new extra-inning rules showcase situational hitting, but more subtly they also are a test of defense. Putting a runner on second base to start the inning immediately puts infielders in position to make decisions on whether the out is at third or the force out at first. An outfielder throws to the wrong base and game over. A wild pitch followed by a passed ball is a loss. If an error isn’t a loss, it’s a mess. Extra innings put an emphasis on zero-defect defense.

“If you have a bad defense, you’re going to give up way more games in general,” Marmol said. “But definitely when you start with a runner on second, you have no room for error.”

On Wednesday afternoon, first-base coach Stubby Clapp walked into Marmol’s office and asked if they should discuss various ways they could do a five-man infield.

That timely conversation got them thinking about what they would do hours later.

Rookie Nolan Gorman’s Baseball-Reference.com page will say he made his debut in left field Wednesday night, but he never stepped foot in the outfield. When a single sent Moran to third in the bottom of the 11th inning, Gorman came in for left fielder Corey Dickerson and took his usual spot at second base. Donovan’s ability to play at least five positions made the move possible because the longer the game went, the more likely the Cardinals were to use a five-man infield. Donovan could shuttle between infield and outfield with the change of a glove.

“The versatility of Donovan was big because it allows you to bring Gorman into the five-man infield and then bounce back and forth between the outfield and infield because you’ know it’s going to present itself again if you don’t score,” Marmol said. “His versatility was a big part of us not allowing them to score.”

When the Cardinals stacked three infielders on the shortstop side of the ball, they discussed where they were most comfortable, closer to Arenado or closer to the base. Edman, who has more than 50 starts on either side of second, said he was comfortable either spot. So he stood closer to Arenado in those situations.

Donovan made the five-man infield possible.

Pallante made it effective.

The right-hander has a 64% groundball rate. He almost gets two groundballs for every flyball and definitely does so with the movement on his fastball.

“Pallante’s on the ground so much – with left-handers coming up you almost want to put everybody in the infield and just protect against that,” Marmol said. “No outfielders.”

“It definitely plays to my strengths,” Pallante said. “The fifth infielder really covers up every part of the infield – groundball up the middle, groundball slapped the other way, groundball pulled. It kind of worked out.”

With no outs, Moran at third, and runners at the corners in the 11th, the first groundball of the five-man infield went to Goldschmidt at first. Moved away from holding the runner on and positioned by Clapp, Goldschmidt was right where the ball was hit and raced the runner to first after looking Moran back. The next batter, Jake Fraley, skipped the grounder to Edman that became Molina’s spinning tag for the second out.

Cincinnati challenged the play and requested a replay ruling. Marmol, who usually checks with his video staff for the possible outcome of the ruling, did not.

He saw Molina’s reaction and trusted the game was not over.

With two outs, Moran still at third and the bases loaded after an intentional walk, Donovan moved back to the outfield. Over at first base, Goldschmidt made the choice to play farther back with Austin Romine at the plate. Romine chopped a grounder that Goldschmidt reached to his right. He turned and threw to Pallante on the move for the out at first.

“I was playing a little deeper with the game on the line,” Goldschmidt said. “I knew we would have time. I just didn’t want to have a ball scoot through the hole there. Tried to have a little bit more range, and he hit to me.”

Pallante (6-4) remarked later that if the infield had been in again on that play Romine would have a single and the walk-off winner.

Instead, the Cardinals played on.

In the 12th, Romine started the inning at second. The Reds, needing only a run to win, bunted Romine to third. Pallante intentionally walked former Cardinals farmhand Donovan Solano, and with one out Donovan swapped his glove again for a five-man infield. Alejo Lopez hit a grounder to shortstop, and Edman’s throw home to new catcher Andrew Knizner was true. Knizner tagged Romine in the eye for the out. Arenado kept the next grounder on the infield to keep the Reds from scoring, but once again load the bases.

Pallante got a groundout, one of his eight, to end the 12th inning.

Albert Pujols delivered the sacrifice fly to break the 2-2 tie and was the first teammate to greet Lars Nootbaar at the dugout steps after he homered to extend the lead. Nootbaar’s two-run homer in the 13th set the final difference on the scoreboard.

The difference in the game was the Reds didn’t put the ball where a Cardinal could not catch it – and catching is what the Cardinals do best.

“You’ve got to win a lot of different ways,” Marmol said after the team played 17 games in 16 days and in four different time zones. “It’s easy to drop that game, go home, have an off day, and kind of reset. But to stay mentally engaged, knowing we’re here to win every single game, regardless of how it looks? We’re going to find a way. That’s makes games like that special.

“You don’t drop that and go home. You find a way.”