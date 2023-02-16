JUPITER, Fla. — When he wasn’t on a conference call a year ago discussing and debating labor negotiations to bring Major League Baseball back from the brink of a prolonged work stoppage, Jack Flaherty was privately concerned about a sensation in his pitching arm that ultimately kept him from returning when the games did.

Fast forward 355 days, and there Flaherty was on the mound Wednesday for his first official bullpen session of Cardinals spring training with no sign of the stress from players being locked out or the strain of his shoulder being locked up.

It was, he smiled, “fun.”

“Twelve months ago we’re dealing with a lockout, then the first day of spring, and then I’m on a plane back to LA to get a (plasma-rich platelet injection) in my shoulder, so, yeah,” Flaherty said. “This is fun. Having a lot of fun out there, and I know to enjoy it. Any time you get to go play baseball and enjoy it — like enjoy it — it’s going to be fun. So, let’s have more of that. Feels like a normal year.”

With a rotation hinged around two starters returning from injuries, Flaherty and lefty Steven Matz, how close the Cardinals get them back to a normal workload can define the year.

Although he accumulated innings on rehab assignments, Flaherty’s shoulder weakness and subsequent recovery limited him to 36 innings in the majors and he finished the year available for short bursts of work out of the bullpen. Likewise, Matz returned to the majors as a reliever after a fluke knee injury kept his big-league total to 48 innings. Both fell shy of the 160 to 180 targeted for today’s starters. For years, there have been expansive and sometimes conflicting studies on the challenge pitchers face with a dramatic increase in workload from year to year or after injuries, and for young pitchers an uptick of 30 innings made teams squeamish because of the “year after effect.”

Teams and athletic trainers do utilize formulas to estimate what kind of increase is advisable, but individuals vary and the industry has rethought innings as an indicator. The Cardinals have a plan. They do not intend to place limits on either pitcher this season, trusting instead on offseason goals already met and ongoing, in-season checkpoints.

“If we do this right, we should be at our best in October,” said first-year pitching coach Dusty Blake. “Not like hanging on by a thread. They’re humans. Everybody is different. Your goal is to put these guys in a position to be at their best when it matters most.”

And they do have a precedent.

While players’ union rep Flaherty was active in the negotiations a year ago, his teammate Miles Mikolas was plotting his return to the rotation as a workhorse. Nothing less. Mikolas had surgery to repair his flexor tendon in 2020 and experienced shoulder irritation in 2021 that limited him to nine starts total in those two seasons. He said over lunch in February 2022 that he geared his workouts and offseason to being ready to carry 200 innings again. That was his goal. Limited to a similar amount of innings as Flaherty and Matz — Mikolas threw 44⅔ in 2021 — he led the Cardinals with 202⅓ innings.

Only two pitchers in the majors threw more.

Miami’s Sandy Alcantara (228⅔ innings) won the NL Cy Young.

Aaron Nola (205 innings) helped Philadelphia end the Cardinals’ season.

“I like innings as a good barometer of your overall performance because a lot of things have to take place for you to get there,” Mikolas said. “It’s getting the work in now and having the capacity to do those things. Really getting after it in the gym. Long-tossing. Your running. Getting that overall fitness because it wears on you, you start to tire toward the end of the season and you have to be able to tell yourself, ‘You’re not tired. This is what the training was for.’”

On Wednesday, after completing his first official bullpen of camp, the Team USA-bound right-hander detailed his recipe to return to 200 innings.

It began with the conditioning work ahead of spring training, not so he spiked by being full-speed to start spring, but rather he had an increasing slope trained toward opening day. He sought ways to condition and strengthen his arm that did not add mileage to it by throwing. And during the season, he pitched like a starter who wanted to accumulate and earn innings — seeking efficiency, quick outs, brevity. Let the defense work.

Constant measuring during the season will guide the Cardinals choices with Matz, Flaherty, and other starters. Blake said it’s become clear that reading “recovery” from starts is helpful when monitoring workload and effectiveness, regardless of injury history. If a pitcher feels lingering fatigue following an outing or during a bullpen, that’s a yellow flag.

“I think there are a lot of themes that you see in guys who aren’t responding well, and you have to be prepared to adapt to that,” Blake said. “You may go to a six-day instead of a five-day rotation to accommodate an extra day of rest. At the end of the day, we’ll push back a live (batting practice in spring). They can be four-innings ready or three-innings ready to start the season instead of six innings if they can’t get through it. And that’s OK. We’ll adjust.”

Matz, who jumped from 30⅔ innings in 2020 to a 150⅔ innings in 2021, began his prep to make that same bounce with a shift in what he called “mindset.”

This winter, he waited longer before beginning his throwing program, though he worked with trainers to build the fitness of his arm through ways other than gripping a baseball. The Cardinals’ performance specialist Jason Shutt visited Matz in Nashville to individually craft a winter plan. Matz said for the first time in his career he wasn’t focused on gains — gains in strength, gains in velocity, gains in build.

“Make 30-plus starts — that is more my thought, and I want to be available every time it’s my turn to start,” said Matz. He then described a talk he had with former big-league pitcher Luke Hochevar. “Sometimes, as a starter, you kind of tire yourself out in between games because you feel like you’ve got to prove to yourself you still have that curveball. You’ve got to trust. Trust you’re going to have what you need. You put in the work, but not exhaust yourself. Trust yourself. The older you get you realize.

“From a stuff standpoint, I’m recognizing it’s going to be there,” he concluded, “and when I feel good it’s going to be a lot better.”

Innings expectations for a rotation have changed dramatically in the past decade. The 2011 Cardinals had four pitchers in the rotation with more than 183 innings pitched. This past year, the five National League Central teams combined to have three.

Two were Cardinals.

Adam Wainwright had the ninth season of his career with at least 190 innings, and third behind him was Dakota Hudson (139⅔ innings). The Cardinals had to add two starters at the trade deadline to fortify a rotation that was leaking innings due to injuries and inconsistent results. This winter, the club measured every pursuit of a pitcher against the production they expect to get from the current rotation. And they did not add a starter. The quality and quantity of innings expected from Flaherty and Matz is a guiding part of that decision.

“It’s not a by July we have to tape you down-type of thing,” manager Oliver Marmol said. “What we’re really betting on is in that clubhouse. We’ll see if it works. The reality is if you go get another arm, who is out of the rotation? You could argue that. I get it. Truly, who are you kicking out of that rotation? Is health a big part of this? Absolutely. Yes. Is it a concern? No. Is it on my mind? Yes. But only because if you’re not intentional about it how you get there, then, yeah, it could be a problem.”

Which was a dilemma Mikolas and Flaherty faced after their bullpen sessions Wednesday. They had a place they wanted to get and an option that could be a problem.

There was Marmol’s golf cart, unoccupied.

They could climb in and zip off to the clubhouse.

It would be fun.

They chose to walk.