The situation seemed inexplicable: Stubby Clapp, the AAA Memphis manager, was yanking Dakota Hudson from a game in the bottom of the second inning, even though the starter had yet to allow a run.
“I didn’t know what was going on,” Hudson said.
When Clapp reached the mound, he handed the pitcher a baseball with a message scrawled in pen. “This is your call,” it read.
The 23-year-old prospect was headed to the big leagues.
Three days, eight roster moves and a 2½-hour flight later, Hudson made his debut with the Cardinals on Saturday at Busch Stadium, entering in the seventh inning to a loud ovation. The rookie came through, striking out two in a 1-2-3 frame.
“It’s all excitement, but I was trying to just stay in the moment and pitch,” he said after the Cardinals’ 6-2 win over the first-place Chicago Cubs.
“I’ve played this game before, so I was just trying to act like it.”
MLB.com ranks Hudson, a 2016 first-round pick, as the No. 4 prospect in the Cardinals’ organization, citing his ability to force ground-ball outs. He had a 13-3 record with a 2.50 ERA for Memphis this season.
The Cardinals activated Hudson on Friday after trading Sam Tuivailala, placing Brett Cecil on the disabled list and designating Greg Holland and Tyler Lyons for assignment. The team has had internal debates over the past months about calling up Hudson, and interim manager Mike Shildt initially plans to use the prospect as a reliever.
“There was no doubt in any of the young guys and I’m sure any of the veteran guys in here that he belongs here,” rookie pitcher Austin Gomber said. “It was just a matter of him waiting to get that opportunity.”
Hudson warmed up to enter Friday night’s game against the Cubs, but Shildt opted to use other relievers. The Cardinals have used Hudson almost exclusively as a starter in the minors, and he said getting loose Friday helped him establish a bullpen routine. It settled some of his nerves, even if he didn’t see game action until the next day.
When Hudson jogged to the mound in the seventh inning Saturday, he passed infielders Matt Carpenter and Paul DeJong. The righthander said it felt surreal. These were guys he had seen on TV, and now he was lining up alongside them.
Hudson’s first test was not an easy one. Formidable Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber — runner-up in this year’s Home Run Derby — dug into the batter’s box. Hudson quickly threw two balls.
He said he took a moment to talk to himself. He wanted to find out where he stood against big-league hitters. To do that, he needed to throw strikes. He took a breath and stepped back onto the rubber to get the sign from nine-time All-Star catcher Yadier Molina.
“I tried just to be throwing to Yadi,” Hudson said. “That in and of itself is a surreal sentence to be able to say.”
Hudson’s strategy worked. He threw a 96 mph two-seam fastball in the strike zone, and Schwarber hit it foul for strike one. After throwing another ball, Hudson got Schwarber to chase two sliders, sending the slugger back to the Cubs’ dugout. One batter faced, one strikeout.
Hudson fanned Ian Happ next, then got Victor Caratini to ground out to third base. The young pitcher walked off the field to a standing ovation and a fist bump from Molina.
“The Cubs series is a big series,” Hudson said. “Being able to have that as my debut was incredible.”
After the game, the Cardinals held an on-field event for players and their relatives. Kids jumped in a bouncy house on the warning track, and players ate through a buffet line with their families.
The timing worked out perfectly for Hudson, who had 13 family members in St. Louis to watch his first game. The rookie held his 11-week-old son, told his wife he loved her and posed for pictures in left field. He still hadn’t changed out of his No. 43 uniform.
The pitcher had Clapp’s call-up baseball stowed in his locker. Like its owner, the ball has found a place a big-league clubhouse.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.