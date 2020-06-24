"Hunter Bellew has been an active member of FBLA for four years. During that time he has contributed greatly by not only attending meetings, but by attending state conferences and participating in contests and events of which he has placed in areas of Introduction to FBLA Concepts and Agribusiness and has served as a voting delegate. Hunter has taken responsibility in leadership by serving as secretary, historian, and parliamentarian. Although I have not had the pleasure of Hunter being in a daily class, he held himself accountable to check in periodically to see about any duties or expectations. He was always willing to complete a task asked of him and performed quality work. Hunter is always willing to put on a suit and tie to attend an official FBLA district or state event and presented himself well. His peers are glad to have him around as he makes a point to make everyone feel comfortable and included. A quality student like Hunter will be missed but I wish him the best in his future endeavors."