Don't forget to pick up a copy of the Weekend edition of the Daily Journal. Inside, you will find a copy of this year's Fall Hunting Guide with the first sneak peak of the rules for the Best Buck Contest in November.
The contest begins Nov. 4.
This year, the first place winner will receive a 2019 Polaris Sportsman 450 valued at approximately $7,000 courtesy of Midwest Sports Center and a coupon for six pizza certificates from Little Caesars.
The second place winner will receive a $500 gift card courtesy of Sam Scism Ford and a $500 gift package from Dunn’s Sporting Goods.
The third place winner will receive a $500 gift card from Hood’s Discount Home Center of Farmington.
You have probably noticed that two weeks ago we added Macey Adams to our reporting staff.
She is covering Mineral Area College, state government, Leadington, Desloge, Bismarck Schools and West County Schools.
She grew up in Rolla but now lives in Desloge. Her parents and grandparents are from Desloge and are excited to read her stories.
Please help us in welcoming her to the area.
If you have any ideas for stories that you would like our staff to look into, simply give us a call at 573-431-2010 or email us at editorial@dailyjournalonline.com
