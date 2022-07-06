Husso could be headed out the door in free agency

Ville Husso’s timing couldn’t be better. His breakout season as an NHL goalie has come just before an offseason in which a lot of teams need goalies. Even better for Husso, there aren’t many enticing goalie options scheduled for unrestricted free agency July 13.

That’s not good news for the St. Louis Blues, who probably will lose Husso when free agency begins in a week. He’s in a good spot, although some teams aren’t sold that he’s the answer.

For one, the 27-year-old native of Helsinki, Finland, has only 53 regular-season starts on his NHL resume. That’s a small sample size if a team is contemplating a long-term investment.

For another, after a stellar first half of the season, Husso was only so-so over the second half of the season and in the playoffs.

In his first 20 appearances of last season, Husso ranked second to Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin in both goals-against average (2.03) and save percentage (.935) among goalies with more than 10 appearances over that span.

But in his final 20 appearances, Husso ranked 31st in GAA (3.04) and 29th in save percentage (.904) among goalies with more than 10 appearances over that same stretch.

So which goalie can a team expect to get after signing him in free agency? Probably a mixture of both.

Against stiffer competition in the playoffs, Husso was 2-5, with a 3.67 GAA and a .890 save percentage in seven games — far from ideal.

Even so, if you’re a team looking to upgrade at goalie, there aren’t a ton of non-Husso options beyond Stanley Cup champion Darcy Kuemper, former Stanley Cup champion Marc-Andre Fleury, and Jack Campbell.

And in the case of Fleury, you’re not getting the Marc-Andre Fleury of five years ago. He’s 37 now and coming off a season in which he had a 2.91 goals-against and .908 save percentage, which are OK numbers but nothing to get excited about.

Count Toronto and Edmonton among teams that could be looking at Husso. And keep an eye on New Jersey, where Devils goaltender coach Dave Rogalski is a former goalie development coach for the Blues who worked with Husso in the past.

Husso’s agent is expected to meet with Blues general manager Doug Armstrong at the NHL draft, which is Thursday and Friday in Montreal.

Husso carried the Blues for much of last season while Jordan Binnington was struggling through an extended slump. Binnington bounced back late in the season and was strong in the playoffs before suffering a knee injury in Game 3 of the Colorado series, which ended his postseason.

Of course, it’s easy to assume that Binnington’s problems are behind him, but there are no guarantees.

Without Husso, there isn’t a clear-cut option on a second goalie for the 2022-23 squad. Sure, it could be Charlie Lindgren. He did outstanding work in December, a stretch during which Binnington was on the COVID list and then Husso was injured, going 5-0-0 with a 1.22 goals-against and .958 save percentage.

And he was one of the top goalies in the American Hockey League in the regular season, finishing second in save percentage (.925) and third in GAA (2.21) en route to a 24-7-1 record.

He was good but got great in the playoffs for Springfield with a 5-3 record, 2.79 GAA and .914 save percentage.

Lindgren also is scheduled for unrestricted free agency, which further complicates matters. But the Blues will want some definition on Husso before deciding on a course of action with Lindgren.

There’s some obvious risk involved for the Blues if Husso leaves and Lindgren, 28, is re-signed as the No. 2 goalie. He has only 29 career NHL games, spread out over six seasons, on his resume.

You’d feel better about going with Lindgren if you had strong No. 3 and No. 4 goalies behind him. But that’s not really the case — due to a lack of experience, not a lack of talent and potential in Joel Hofer and Colten Ellis.

Hofer, 21, could be the Blues’ fixture in the future but has only 52 games of professional goaltending experience — 62 if you count the playoffs this past season for Springfield. Hofer will tell you he’s ready for the NHL, but the Blues would like him to get another season’s worth of AHL experience — say 50 more starts.

Hofer, you may recall, even started two early season games for the Blues — going 1-1-0 — back when they had COVID and injury issues at the position. He was decent in the regular season for Springfield (18-14-6 record, 2.96 GAA, .905 save percentage) but stepped up his game in the playoffs (6-4 record, 2.56 GAA, .934 save percentage).

But his development was stymied during the COVID-marred season of 2020-21. It took the AHL forever to get going, Springfield never did field a team, and he played in only 10 contests for the Utica Comets.

Ellis, 21 and once a junior hockey star for the Charlottetown Islanders of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, has even less pro experience.

With Lindgren and Hofer soaking up most of the starts in Springfield, Ellis played only 6 games for the T-Birds last season, going 1-3-2 with a 3.93 GAA and a .880 save percentage. He spent most of the season playing in the lower-level ECHL for the Worchester Railers, where he posted a 15-13-5 record with a 3.21 GAA and a .905 save percentage.

The Blues have two other goalies under contract, sixth-round 2020 draft pick Will Cranley and seventh-round 2019 pick Vadim Zherenko. Cranley is coming out of junior hockey, where he played for the Ottawa 67’s of the Ontario Hockey League; Zherenko played for Ilves of Finland’s Liiga last season.