Illinois blitzes Mizzou in Tigers' second-most lopsided Braggin' Rights loss

Brad Underwood wanted his Illini to bring more intensity to Braggin’ Rights this year.

The fifth-year Illinois men’s basketball coach who entered Wednesday’s annual rivalry game with a 1-3 record in the holiday tradition and no wins since his 2017 debut season, made that point repeatedly this week while challenging his players to remember the energy level Missouri had flashed during the Tigers’ three-year winning streak.

Message received.

Mizzou’s streak, snapped.

Significantly so.

With sharpshooting guards firing away from the outside and 7-foot center Kofi Cockburn having his way with any Tiger who dared to cross his path, Illinois blitzed Mizzou 88-63 in front of a smaller than normal but much more orange than black-and-gold crowd.

The Illini (9-3) looked every bit like a team deserving of the No. 11 ranking they secured to start the season. They poured in 12 3-pointers on 25 attempts. When they weren’t splashing in threes, they were feeding Cockburn, who went from two rebounds shy of a double-double at halftime, to a game-high 25 points and 14 rebounds — in just 29 minutes. It was the junior center’s first Braggin’ Rights win, and he relished it, pumping up Illini fans before the tipoff and testing the fortitude of the basket with dunks that left the backboard quivering.

Alfonso Plummer scored 22 points on eight-of-12 shooting from the field. Trent Frazier, despite playing in a shoulder wrapped in a soft brace, added 15 points on six-of-twelve shooting.

The first half was defined by one Illini run Missouri (6-6) answered. Then started the Illini run that ended the half and defined a lopsided game that sent some Mizzou fans to the exits early.

Both of Illinois’ biggest strengths were on display during the surge that sent the Illini ahead by 17 points with nine minutes and change left in the first. Illinois made four of its first five 3-pointers, one of which was the Jacob Grandison swish that gave Illinois a lead it never relinquished. That shot started a 23-4 surge Cockburn punctuated with an emphatic slam to send his team up 17.

Right then and there was when both teams’ cheerleaders spilled onto the court for the annual Statue of Liberty competition. Each squad sees who can suspend a teammate overhead the longest. Illinois won that one, too. The momentum arrow pointed toward orange.

But Mizzou answered with a run of its own. The Tigers snapped off an 11-0 spurt fueled by Kobe Brown, who finished with 13 points. Jarron Coleman led the Tigers with 16 points. Trevon Brazile scored 11.

The Tigers pulled within six points before Cockburn – who else? – simultaneously snapped Mizzou’s run and sparked an Illini surge that never really stopped.

By the time a 9-1 Illini answer leading into halftime meshed with a 12-0 Illini run to start the second half, Illinois had outscored Mizzou 21-1 since the Tigers cut the first-half lead to six. The Tigers went more than seven game minutes without a bucket.

Mizzou had no answer for the Illini three. Three Illinois guards made three or more and none of those three attempted more than seven. Some of them were contested, and still they found the net. Attempting to fight fire with fire didn’t work either. The Tigers entered the game shooting below 25 percent from deep and made only six of their 23 attempts. No Tiger made more than one.

Also unsolvable for the Tigers was Cockburn. Brown, who was smaller, could not contain him. The bigger Jordan Wilmore, freed from the bench after not playing in the Tigers’ win against Utah for what Martin called production issues, could not keep up with him. Jeremiah Tilmon, the former Mizzou center who worked to keep Cockburn relatively quiet (for him) in the past two editions of this game was gone, and Cockburn took advantage, efficiently.

An announced attendance of 14,953 marked the smallest for a normal, full-capacity-allowed Braggin’ Rights since 12,409 was announced in 2016. Last year’s game, played at Mizzou Arena in front of a crowd severely restricted by pandemic protocols, was attended mostly by players’ family and friends. Crowd limitations were more self-imposed this time around.

Interest from Mizzou supporters was affected by the team’s significant struggles this season in addition to a football scheduling snafu. Mizzou arrived with bad losses to UMKC and incredibly lopsided losses to Liberty and Kansas, the rival on the other side of the state. On top of that, the Southeastern Conference, apparently not worried much about a basketball game that was broadcast on Big Ten Network, assigned the football Tigers the Armed Forces Bowl against Army in Texas on the same night.

Mizzou’s most lopsided Braggin’ Rights loss came by 32 points in 2005, making this the second-most lopsided. Illinois led by as much as 37 in the second half.

