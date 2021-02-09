'I'm back!': Molina, Cardinals reach agreement on one-year contract

A nine-time Gold Glove Award winner who has talked about his quest for a 10th, Molina also is 11 games behind the plate away from 2,000 in his career. He needs 37 games at catcher to move ahead of Jason Kendall into the top five, and with 68 games at the position he will move ahead of Hall of Famer Gary Carter and into fourth all-time. Molina needs 68 RBIs to reach 1,000.

A nine-time All-Star, Molina reached free agency for the first time last fall, and he received some overtures from teams, including early interest from the Yankees, Mets, and Angels. If the Philadelphia Phillies were unsuccessful in signing J.T. Realmuto, they intended to pivot and make a short-term play for Molina to be their catcher. He and Wainwright remained in regular contact, talked often about sticking together as a tandem, and at one point in the offseason Molina said if he did not get the right offer he could retire with his “head held high.”

Signing Molina continues a late kick toward spring training for the Cardinals. Set to have pitchers, Molina and other catchers in Jupiter, Fla., for workouts on Feb. 17, the Cardinals have radically reshaped the look of their offseason in the past 10 days. The headliner of the moves, eight-time Gold Glove-winner Arenado, suggested that one of the appeals to making a trade to the Cardinals from Colorado possible was players such as Molina.