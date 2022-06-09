In a hurry? Just add it to your saved items list!

We get it. It’s summer, you’re busy, and you may not have time to read the full article of a headline that caught your eye.

No worries! We have a simple way to help you save stories you couldn’t quite finish or couldn’t even start!

To add an item to your reading list simply log in to your account, open the item you want to save, and then click the bookmark icon that appears in the upper right-hand side of the bar.

You can then find any saved items at any time on any device you’re logged in on by going to your dashboard (find the button for this by clicking the person icon in the upper right-hand corner) and clicking the Saved Items button.

Have an item saved that you’ve already read? No problem! Just click the remove button that appears on the right-hand side of that item in your reading list.

As always, thank you for being a subscriber — and happy reading!

