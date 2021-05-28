In a season where lots went wrong, COVID issues hit Blues late

The Blues were a little shocked when Walman showed up positive despite being vaccinated. That took place on the day of the team’s regular-season road finale May 10 in Los Angeles. Imagine how they felt when leading scorer Perron showed up on the COVID list May 15, the day the team left for Denver for Games 1 and 2 of the Colorado series.

“I think it’s the psychological (impact) of losing a player like Perron,” Armstrong said. “And then there’s also that psychological fact of how and why did Walker and Walman get it as vaccinated people? So it plays with our mind a little bit. It plays with our mind a little bit when Vladi and Binner had the tests in Colorado.

“But it is what it is. I guess if I wanted to sit here and find excuses why we didn’t perform to our level, we could. But nobody really cares. You are what you are. You are what your record says you are, and we’re 0-4 (against Colorado).”

So after a season in which they had largely avoided COVID in their ranks, the Blues got hit late. Until then, they had experienced only false positives by Sammy Blais and Zach Sanford that forced each player to miss only one game — Feb. 20 (San Jose) and March 20 (San Jose), respectively — before the false positives were cleared up.