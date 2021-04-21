In a stagger to the finish line, the Blues still have a path to the playoffs

But other than the Minnesota games and the two with Anaheim, what’s left are teams the Blues haven’t done well against. They have three games with Colorado, against who they are 1-4. They have two with Vegas (2-3-1) and one with Los Angeles (2-4-1).

Arizona has the easier schedule, though the way things look now, every game is tough for the Coyotes. They have seven games against Los Angeles and San Jose, and they have gone 3-0-1 against the Sharks and 2-2-1 vs. the Kings. They have one game against the Wild (1-6) and two with Vegas (1-5).

One thing the Coyotes’ struggles have done to make it easier for the Blues has been to reduce how many points are likely to be needed to get a playoff spot. Where it once it looked like it would take 60 points to finish fourth in the West, now it’s looking more like 57 will do it, and at the rate the Blues (44 points) and Coyotes (45) are going, that number could come down even more.