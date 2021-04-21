In a stagger to the finish line, the Blues still have a path to the playoffs

Ah, the excitement of a playoff race. Two teams battling down to the wire for one spot, the joy of scoreboard watching and of two teams doing everything they can to extend their season.
And then there’s the NHL’s West Division.
In one corner, you have the fifth-place St. Louis Blues, 2019 Stanley Cup champions and losers of nine of their past 12 games and 14 of their past 19. In the other corner, one point ahead of the Blues, you have the fourth-place Arizona Coyotes, losers of six of their past seven, with their only win coming against the Blues in a game league rules required someone to win. Lurking in the fringes and alive only because the teams ahead of them have shown little interest in winning, are San Jose, which lost its sixth in a row on Monday, and Los Angeles, which had won just three of its previous 12 going into its game Tuesday night against Anaheim. If a playoff race brings out the best in teams, that apparently applies only to the teams playing these teams.
The Blues, though they sit in fifth place at the moment, are still seen by forecasters as having a slight edge in a race that is essentially a tossup. At hockeyviz.com, the Blues have a 54% probability of making the playoffs, while Arizona is at 31%. (The Kings are at 12% and the Sharks at 5%.) At moneypuck.com, it’s tighter, with the Blues at 43% and the Coyotes at 34%. The Kings follow at 12% and the Sharks at 5%.
“Every game matters,” said Blues captain Ryan O’Reilly. “Every point matters. Some tough opponents coming up here. We have to take one game at a time. We can play with anyone in this league and we can beat anyone in this league. It’s gonna be the commitment to the details and throwing 60 minutes together. That’s our focus.”
One thing the Blues have going for them is games, and plenty of them. Only Vancouver, just restarting after a long COVID pause, has more games left to be played than the Blues. The Blues have 13 games to play, including one against Colorado that has yet to find a home on the schedule. Arizona plays Minnesota on Wednesday night, after which the Blues will have four more games to play than the Coyotes do. With the Blues not having more than one day off between games the rest of the season, the most likely scenario for that dateless Colorado game is at the end of the season, which in the Blues’ case has already been extended to May 12 because of other postponements.
One thing working against the Blues is who those games are against. Of their 13 remaining games, 10 of them are against the West playoff teams, Vegas, Colorado and Minnesota. Only three — two games with Anaheim and one with Los Angeles — are against non-playoff teams. The one big uncertainty for the Blues, and it could be a key one, is that they have five games left with Minnesota, a team they have yet to establish a history with this season. The Blues are 2-1 against the Wild so far; if they finish above .500 against the Wild, that will be a major step toward the playoffs.
But other than the Minnesota games and the two with Anaheim, what’s left are teams the Blues haven’t done well against. They have three games with Colorado, against who they are 1-4. They have two with Vegas (2-3-1) and one with Los Angeles (2-4-1).
Arizona has the easier schedule, though the way things look now, every game is tough for the Coyotes. They have seven games against Los Angeles and San Jose, and they have gone 3-0-1 against the Sharks and 2-2-1 vs. the Kings. They have one game against the Wild (1-6) and two with Vegas (1-5).
One thing the Coyotes’ struggles have done to make it easier for the Blues has been to reduce how many points are likely to be needed to get a playoff spot. Where it once it looked like it would take 60 points to finish fourth in the West, now it’s looking more like 57 will do it, and at the rate the Blues (44 points) and Coyotes (45) are going, that number could come down even more.
So while it once looked like the Blues would be able to afford only five losses the rest of the way, now, even after losses to Colorado and Arizona, they can probably still afford five more losses. Hockeyviz.com figures that if the Blues win eight of their final 13 games, they have an 87% chance of reaching the playoffs, and at seven of 13, just one win over .500, they would be at 61%. For Arizona to get to a similar probability, in their case 66%, they would need to win seven of their final 10. The Kings and Sharks can’t afford many losses; all of San Jose’s remaining games are against teams in the top four, while the Kings have four games yet to play against Colorado.
The NHL tiebreaker is regulation wins (it used to be regulation and overtime wins), and Arizona has an edge there, 16-13, so the Blues will almost certainly need to finish ahead of the Coyotes in points.
“If you look at the standings, we’re battling for a playoff spot right now,” said forward Sammy Blais, “but in the locker room, we all believe that we’re gonna be able to get in and we just got to keep digging in and just keep working hard. If we play a full 60-minute game, like we played last game in the first period, I think we give ourselves a chance to win every game and if we just play hard and play our game, I think we’re gonna be fine.”
The playoff door for the Blues has stayed open. But getting through it will be no simple task.