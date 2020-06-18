In his hands...

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

“Michelle’s daddy can lift a house!” My 5-year-old daughter cried giant tears. She wiped her nose with a dirty fist and glared at the back door as it slammed shut behind her. “Michelle says her daddy is the strongest daddy in the WHOLE WORLD.”

Tears made dotted lines down her cheeks, ending at the corner of her mouth. She licked at them angrily. “I told her that my daddy lifted the swing set and the doghouse and that big bunch of logs over there, but she didn’t care. All she does is sing, ‘My daddy’s stronger than yooouuurrs…My daddy’s stronger than yooouurrs…’ OVER AND OVER!”

Through the kitchen window I could see Michelle on the swing set. Her ponytail swept the ground as she leaned back and sang to the clouds. “My daddy’s stronger than YOOOUUURRS.” Little lungs puffed the words into the air with deafening vitality.

I put away the plate I was drying and squatted down to see Andrea better.

“Honey, Michelle’s just telling a joke. She’s teasing you.” I shook her shoulders lovingly. “It’s not true.”

“MOTHER!” Andrea’s voice mimicked my own stern timbre. “She goes to Sunday school! Michelle is NOT telling a lie!” Her wet eyes chided me with haughty loyalty, then pleaded for an answer.