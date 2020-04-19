In order to keep Pietrangelo, somebody has to go

As each deal was made over a three-day period, more and more room was nibbled away from the Blues’ salary cap pie for 2020-21.
Defenseman Marco Scandella counts $3.275 million against the cap next season; forward Sammy Blais counts $1.5 million; for forward Mackenzie MacEachern, it’s $900,000.
If you go to the tote board, the Blues have $79.4 million in contracts committed to their ’20-21 salary cap according to CapFriendly.com. That’s the second-highest total in the NHL, trailing only Arizona at $79.9 million.
What this all means is that in order for the Blues to re-sign captain Alex Pietrangelo, somebody has to go. Probably at least a couple of “somebodies.”
Prior to the suspension of NHL play due to the coronavirus pandemic, estimates were that the ’20-21 salary cap would range from $84 million to $88 million — a decent bump from this season’s $81.5 million.
At $88 million, the Blues would’ve had a chance to squeeze Pietrangelo in under the cap. He’s scheduled for unrestricted free agency after this season.
The virus changed all that.
The remaining regular-season games — encompassing about 1/7th of the season — plus the playoffs make up about 20% of the NHL’s annual revenue according to one source. The revenue from this season is used to determine the salary cap for next season.
So whether it’s part or all of the expected revenue from the remainder of this season that’s lost, there will be no $88 million — or even an $84 million cap for next season. Although there has been no official announcement from the league, the prevailing opinion seems to be that the cap will stay right around its 2019-20 level of $81.5 million next season.
That leaves the Blues with $2.1 million of cap space for next season. That’s probably enough to re-sign defenseman Vince Dunn, who’s scheduled for restricted free agency, and perhaps leave a little cushion. But certainly not enough to take care of Pietrangelo, who in the pre-virus days was thought to be in line for $9 million a year. Or more.
The Blues have only five players who are scheduled for either unrestricted or restricted free agency after this season, tied for the league low with Minnesota according to CapFriendly.
Besides Pietrangelo and Dunn, the list includes forward Troy Brouwer (unrestricted), defenseman Jay Bouwmeester (unrestricted) and forward Jacob de la Rose (restricted).
Brouwer, 34, was signed Nov. 20 after a rash of injuries thinned the Blues’ forward group. While thankful for his help and his locker room presence, he’s not a player that figures to be back.
Although Bouwmeester hasn’t announced a decision, the expectation is that he will retire at age 36 after experiencing a life-threatening cardiac episode Feb. 11 in Anaheim. The Blues signed Scandella to a four-year extension Thursday as his replacement.
That leaves de la Rose, acquired from Detroit as part of the Robby Fabbri trade Nov. 6. De la Rose was a healthy scratch in all but three games from Feb. 1 to the cessation of play March 11. In an ideal world, the Blues would want him back — his contract this season is a modest $900,000. But bringing him back may not be possible in this cap-squeezed situation.
So how do the Blues free up enough cap room to retain Pietrangelo? There are two options: trades or buyouts.
In what has been a rebound season, goalie Jake Allen would seem to have trade value. He has one year left on his current contract at $4.35 million. This season, his 2.15 goals-against average is second in the league (to Boston’s Tuukka Rask at 2.12) among goalies with more than 12 games played. His .927 goals-against average ranks fourth.
Appearing in only 24 of the Blues’ 71 games, Allen still might be desirable for teams needing a No. 1 or No. 1A goalie.
If that were the case, Ville Husso would be in line as Jordan Binnington’s backup. After struggling much of the season in San Antonio, Husso surged in the last month of play, allowing only 12 goals in his last 10 contests — three of which were shutouts.
The Blues signed Husso to a two-year contract extension Jan. 30, and interestingly, it was a one-way deal — meaning he gets paid the same whether he’s with the Blues or in the AHL at $750,000 per season. That’s a lot of money to pay a minor-league goalie.
There’s risk of trading Allen, of course. The Blues once again should be regarded as a Stanley Cup-contending team next season. But they’d be down to a rookie goalie in the 25-year-old Husso should Binnington get injured. Husso has yet to play in an NHL regular-season game.
What about contract buyouts? They’re a cap-saving vehicle that Doug Armstrong has never used in his 10 seasons as Blues GM. Now could be the time. The ordinary buyout provisions, available every year, provide only partial cap relief when buying out a player’s contract.
But these are extraordinary times, so the league could implement the “amnesty” or compliance buyouts that were used following the lockout season of 2012-13. Because of lost revenue that season, each team was allowed two compliance buyouts — which didn’t count against the cap at all.
Alexander Steen, 36, has one year left on a contract that counts $5.75 million against the cap next season. Tyler Bozak, 34, has one year left on a contract that counts $5 million against the cap next season.
Steen and Bozak remain valuable veterans, but one or both may have to go in order to re-sign Pietrangelo. That’s assuming Pietrangelo wants to come back. His agents could not be reached for comment.
A trade of Allen plus a compliance buyout of Steen or Bozak should create enough room to retain Pietrangelo. Undoubtedly, the unpredictable Armstrong could find other variations of this salary cap Rubik’s cube to make the numbers work.
In recent days, Armstrong has made it clear to the Post-Dispatch that he wants to retain Pietrangelo. But he also made something else clear: He can’t sit around and do nothing waiting to see whether Pietrangelo wants to stay or go.
“In any organization, you can’t just do nothing and wait for one thing to happen,” Armstrong said.
So Armstrong reached contract agreements with Scandella, Blais and MacEachern. The “one thing” (Pietrangelo) remains to be determined.
