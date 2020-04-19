In order to keep Pietrangelo, somebody has to go

That leaves de la Rose, acquired from Detroit as part of the Robby Fabbri trade Nov. 6. De la Rose was a healthy scratch in all but three games from Feb. 1 to the cessation of play March 11. In an ideal world, the Blues would want him back — his contract this season is a modest $900,000. But bringing him back may not be possible in this cap-squeezed situation.

So how do the Blues free up enough cap room to retain Pietrangelo? There are two options: trades or buyouts.

In what has been a rebound season, goalie Jake Allen would seem to have trade value. He has one year left on his current contract at $4.35 million. This season, his 2.15 goals-against average is second in the league (to Boston’s Tuukka Rask at 2.12) among goalies with more than 12 games played. His .927 goals-against average ranks fourth.

Appearing in only 24 of the Blues’ 71 games, Allen still might be desirable for teams needing a No. 1 or No. 1A goalie.

If that were the case, Ville Husso would be in line as Jordan Binnington’s backup. After struggling much of the season in San Antonio, Husso surged in the last month of play, allowing only 12 goals in his last 10 contests — three of which were shutouts.