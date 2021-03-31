 Skip to main content
'In person' Walk to End Alzheimer's planned
  Updated
After holding a virtual Walk to End Alzheimer's last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alzheimer's Association has announced that this year's event will be held "in person" once again. The event is set for Saturday, Sept. 25.

The Alzheimer’s Association is moving forward with plans to host an "in person" Farmington Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Sept. 25.

According to the association, the health and safety of all participants remains the top priority as decisions are being made in all walk markets regarding event details.

In addition to planning the in-person event, the Alzheimer’s Association will continue to offer options to participate in Walk to End Alzheimer’s online and in your neighborhood.

Families facing Alzheimer’s and all other dementia need assistance and guidance now more than ever, and with community support, the Alzheimer’s Association will continue to be there for them, in person and virtually.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s was recently ranked as the second largest fundraising event in the country by total revenue. The Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum released its annual rankings of the top 30 national fundraising events by total revenue.

Despite the changes to this event due to the pandemic, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s raised more than $67 million last year in more than 600 participating communities across the country. The money raised by Walk funds Alzheimer’s care, support and research programs. 

To be part of this event, register and receive the latest updates on a Walk to End Alzheimer’s in a community near you. Register at alz.org/walk

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association® mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s.

