Inability to ramp up their game led Blues to early exit

EDMONTON, Alberta — From the moment the St. Louis Blues stepped on the ice 3 ½ weeks ago in the Edmonton bubble, something wasn’t right. And to a large degree, it never got right.
They were out of sync, out of sorts, out of luck more often than not.
They were borderline listless in the 4-0 exhibition loss to Chicago on July 29. During round-robin play, they just couldn’t get their cycle/possession game going even though they managed four goals against Vegas.
Coach Craig Berube said he didn’t think the team was fully-invested in the round-robin. Granted they were relatively meaningless games in terms of the big picture because home ice meant next to nothing at a neutral site with no fans.
Nonetheless, the plan was to use the exhibition and round-robin games to ramp up for the real thing. And the Blues didn’t accomplish that. After 4 ½ months without a game, you knew it would take a while to get from zero to 60, because the Blues aren’t a Ferrari. Their style of play is more like a Humvee. Direct, powerful, grinding; not speedy and shifty.
If you go back and look at the entire picture, they were 2-7-1 here in all games played in the hub city. That’s not good hockey, especially for a team that had the best regular-season record in the Western Conference and the second best record in the entire NHL.
“Nothing was easy here for us,” Berube said. “We pushed and we tried. But nothing was easy. In the end, I’m not taking anything away from Vancouver — they’re a good hockey team, young team. But we made just too many mistakes. We gave ‘em goals. And you can’t do that in the playoffs. You won’t win.”
In the end, failing to maximize their time in those preparation games may have cost the Blues a chance to seriously make a run at defending their Stanley Cup. Because they had no momentum entering the Vancouver series and certainly weren’t running on all cylinders.
It wasn’t until Game 2 of the Vancouver series that the Blues seemed to find their game. And after that overtime loss, they were down 2-0 in a series won by Vancouver in six games with a 6-2 victory Friday at Rogers Place.
So as much as anything, the inability to properly ramp up may have hastened their arrival at the exit ramp.
“Well, easy to say now,” captain Alex Pietrangelo said. “I mean, even (Game 5) we had five minutes where we fell asleep and they took advantage. So I don’t think we did it for long enough.
“We had spurts in this round that we did a lot of things that we wanted to but it just wasn’t good enough for long enough stretches. We all know that. It’s on all of us, especially us guys who have gone through this before.”
The Blues’ best stretch of hockey in Edmonton was Games 2-5 against Vancouver. Even when you’re on your game, it doesn’t guarantee victory in a league as balanced as the NHL. But it certainly helps your chances.
The Blues went 2-2 in Games 2-5. They appeared well on their way to making it three out of four in those contests with a 3-1 lead in the second period of Game 5.
Then came the “falling asleep” segment, a stretch of bad play that resulted in three Vancouver goals and a 4-3 comeback victory over the Blues that changed the course of the series.
Judging by the way the Blues came out in Game 6, they couldn’t put that game behind them.
“It’s a tough loss up 3-1 and let that one slip away,” Berube said. “We gave Vancouver those goals in that game. I don’t think that they outplayed us in that game by any means.
“We made mistakes that cost us in that game. And we let them back into the game. It deflates your team. Your team’s deflated.
“And I felt like when that second goal went in (Friday), we seemed deflated again. I don’t have all the answers. Bottom line is we didn’t play good enough.”
That second goal, by Antonie Roussel, came just 2 minutes 9 seconds into the second period. Vince Dunn was almost casual getting the puck out of the Blues’ own end, lost the puck, and Roussel scored on Vancouver’s first shot in more than 11 ½ minutes.
Earlier, Jacob de la Rose literally stepped on the puck and stumbled, leading to a giveaway that set up the game’s first goal — just 3:45 into the contest — by Jay Beagle.
On the third Vancouver goal, by Troy Stecher, Pietrangelo kept backing up from Elias Pettersson, all the way from the neutral zone well into his zone, allowing Pettersson to set up shop cleanly and initiate what turned into a scoring play.
“Well, I just don’t think we were aggressive enough,” Pietrangelo said. “I don’t think we were getting out of our zone clean enough. We’re really good moving the puck out of our end when we’re on, supporting the puck.
“We defend by moving the puck out of our zone. So I just didn’t think that we did that well enough. And it resulted in a lot of scoring opportunities that put us on our heels throughout the entire time that we were here.”
And then there was the mysterious, inexplicable dropoff in play by Jordan Binnington. For years, the Blues have been built from the goalie and blueline out. For sure, the defensive miscues put Binnington in numerous bad situations.
But Binnington at his best is an eraser, able to make mistakes in front of him disappear. Except for his first four periods in the round-robin, that wasn’t the case in Edmonton. He had a 4.72 goals-against average and an .851 save percentage, ranking 34th in both categories among the 37 goalies who have appeared in this postseason.
It’s easy to second-guess Berube on the decision, made as he said on “gut instinct.” But he’s made so many right decisions since taking over as head coach it’s tough to chastise him for one gone wrong. Horribly wrong. Binnington, who has done so much for the franchise over the past couple of seasons, deserved the chance.
It just didn’t work out. Like so many other things for the Blues in the bubble.
