Inability to ramp up their game led Blues to early exit

“Nothing was easy here for us,” Berube said. “We pushed and we tried. But nothing was easy. In the end, I’m not taking anything away from Vancouver — they’re a good hockey team, young team. But we made just too many mistakes. We gave ‘em goals. And you can’t do that in the playoffs. You won’t win.”

In the end, failing to maximize their time in those preparation games may have cost the Blues a chance to seriously make a run at defending their Stanley Cup. Because they had no momentum entering the Vancouver series and certainly weren’t running on all cylinders.

It wasn’t until Game 2 of the Vancouver series that the Blues seemed to find their game. And after that overtime loss, they were down 2-0 in a series won by Vancouver in six games with a 6-2 victory Friday at Rogers Place.

So as much as anything, the inability to properly ramp up may have hastened their arrival at the exit ramp.

“Well, easy to say now,” captain Alex Pietrangelo said. “I mean, even (Game 5) we had five minutes where we fell asleep and they took advantage. So I don’t think we did it for long enough.