INCubator program offers students business experience

Wednesday, Oct. 6, was incubator’s mentor match-up day. The attendees were people who had already said they would potentially serve as a mentor. Pierce said the next step will be to see if a mentor signed up with each group. Once that is established, the mentor will come in and talk specifically to their group and set up a plan.

“My units follow very strict guidelines on how the business is created,” she said. “It’s not just up to the mentor. I’m going to be directing them, they are just giving them advice. We will continue with our curriculum and the mentor will just fit in throughout the program helping.”

In January the program will have the Minimum Viable Product (MVP). Pierce explained that this is when the students will give a bigger, broader pitch than Wednesday’s presentations, but they will still not be the final pitches.

“When we do our final pitches in May, they can see how much they have put into it and progressed,” she said. “I think that will show the board how much passion they have in it by how much work they’ve put into it and a better chance of getting the money.”

According to Pierce, there is a chance that a business could move on to bigger and better things with INCubatoredu.