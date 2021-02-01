 Skip to main content
Inmate dies at prison days after sentencing
A man who was recently sentenced to 15 years in prison for four counts of child molestation and statutory sodomy has died at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre. 

According to the Missouri Department of Corrections, Rodney Cumberland, 47, formerly of Park Hills, was sentenced on the St. Francois County charges on Jan. 15. The charges stemmed from alleged incidents in 2016.

He was received into the Missouri Department of Corrections on Jan. 19 and died on Jan. 27. An autopsy will be conducted. Sources say he had health problems prior to his sentencing.

