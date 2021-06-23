Marie Battreal, Medicare Biller

Battreal has worked at Madison Medical Center for 18.5 years.

"Madison Medical Center is very work friendly," Battreal said. "Fellow coworkers are very helpful no matter what department. Everyone works together as a team. MMC also offers great benefits to the employees."

How did the hospital and/or community help making it through the COVID-19 pandemic easier?

"The hospital was very good about giving information and keeping the employees informed, also very helpful in following CDC guidelines," Battreal said.

Did you know?

The Insurance/Patient Accounts Department is made up of Linda Looney, Marie Battreal, Denise Marler, Mary Brotherton, LouAnn Tesreau, Jessica Williams, Carrie Schuh, Traci Sidwell and Tamela Francis.

