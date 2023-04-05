April 20, at 6 p.m., at Ozark Regional Library-Fredericktown, learn the basics of how to draw a portrait, from learning and sketching the proportions of a face to learning how to measure and adjust these proportions to match your subject. Supplies are limited, so registration is required.
To sign up for this program, visit an Ozark Regional Library branch or register online at ozarkregional.org. Call Ozark Regional Library-Fredericktown 573-783-2120 or Ozark Regional Library-Ironton 573-546-2615 with any questions.
Watch for announcements about additional programs at ozarkregional.org or visit Ozark Regional Library System on Facebook or Instagram.