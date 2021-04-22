 Skip to main content
Investigation ongoing in Bollinger County after human remains found
Authorities in Bollinger County have one person in custody after numerous items of evidence were collected this week, including human remains.

An investigation is underway following the discovery of human remains in Bollinger County earlier this week.

According to a news release from the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, the sheriff’s office received information in reference to a report of a missing adult female who had previously been reported as missing out of Madison County.

After receiving that information, deputies with the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, along with investigators from the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control, conducted an investigation within Bollinger County.

Throughout the course of that investigation, numerous items of evidence were collected, including human remains.

Currently, one subject is in custody at the Bollinger County Jail in reference to this investigation, pending the filing of formal criminal charges.

This remains an ongoing investigation, and Bolliger County Sheriff Casey A. Graham said additional updates would be released following an autopsy scheduled for Friday.

The news released by Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office comes after the Farmington Police Department posted on social media regarding the discovery of a woman reported missing out of Madison County last month who has been found deceased.

Farmington Police Department did not confirm that the woman found deceased is the same person referenced in the Bollinger County investigation. The agency did release the missing woman’s identity as Jennifer Porzeinski. Public records indicate Porzeinski was 37 years old.

“We spoke with Jennifer’s mother, sad to report Jennifer was found deceased,” read the department’s social media post. “Prayers for the family.”

More information will be released as it becomes available.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

