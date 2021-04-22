Investigation ongoing in Bollinger County after human remains found

An investigation is underway following the discovery of human remains in Bollinger County earlier this week.

According to a news release from the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, the sheriff’s office received information in reference to a report of a missing adult female who had previously been reported as missing out of Madison County.

After receiving that information, deputies with the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, along with investigators from the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control, conducted an investigation within Bollinger County.

Throughout the course of that investigation, numerous items of evidence were collected, including human remains.

Currently, one subject is in custody at the Bollinger County Jail in reference to this investigation, pending the filing of formal criminal charges.

This remains an ongoing investigation, and Bolliger County Sheriff Casey A. Graham said additional updates would be released following an autopsy scheduled for Friday.