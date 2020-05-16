Is it over yet???

I don’t know about you but if I never hear the words, coronavirus or COVID-19, again I will be very happy!

Unfortunately, this thing has affected almost everything in our daily lives from getting groceries to making a haircut appointment to planning a summer vacation… And I don’t know when things will go to back to normal.

The staff here at the Daily Journal has been very busy trying to keep tabs on case counts, what is opening up, and when graduations will be held.

They are also eagerly trying to finish their June 2 election preview stories. All while juggling furloughs. Each of us has to take two weeks off before July so it’s been a little hectic with our small but awesome staff. Each of them are great people if you have not met them.

Be watching for our coverage of the senior parades and graduations. We also have a special section in the May 16-17 Weekend Edition with names of the Class of 2020 high school graduates.

Thank you again for supporting local journalism and if you have any ideas send them our way to editorial@dailyjournalonline.com.

