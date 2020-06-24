"It's not about me, it's about serving a nation that's free!"

As of graduation day three of the Fredericktown High School class of 2020 are known to have decided to enlist in the Army. Noah Jenkerson, Briley Reed and Levi Cooper have taken the steps to honorably serve and protect the United States of America.
Fredericktown High School JROTC Instructor Col. John Francis congratulates all the 2020 graduates.
"This is a milestone in your life and you're now starting a new chapter," Francis said. "I pray God blesses you immensely in your life journey."
Francis said commitment to any job requires a unique perspective to get you through the tough times and help propel you to achieve.
"Remember life isn't about your gender, ethnic or religious background, the color of your skin or social status, it's about the size of your heart and the will to endure whatever comes your way," Francis said. "For those entering into the military realize it can be a hard life."
Francis said at times soldiers work long hours overseas in horrible living conditions with no thanks and little reward for their actions.
"You will miss all the special events in your family's life with pay that does not equal the sacrifice," Francis said. "It is a profession few join with currently .63% of the United States population. Even fewer can maintain until retirement, which is only .1% of the population. With that said, although the following life lessons are meant for those entering the military, they have application for all."
Life lesson one, Francis said, "It's not about me, it's about community."
Francis said life is about service to others and doing everything you can to make their struggle easier.
"Dedication to serving others makes celebrations happier, trying times easier to deal with and tragedy bearable," Francis said. "My parents always taught me to be the individual others draw to for help. I promise it will fulfill your soul if you do this."
Life lesson two, Francis said, "It's not about me, it's up to me."
Francis said realize you will fail in life many times over. He said failing is not the end but just a beginning for a better you.
"Continue to take risks, stand up for what is right and don't back down from the challenge," Francis said. "The greatest sense of accomplishment comes from achieving what you thought impossible to achieve. Thomas Edison was once asked, 'How did it feel to fail 1,000 times when creating the light bulb?' He responded saying, 'I didn't fail 1,000 times. The light bulb was an invention with 1,000 steps!'"
Life lesson three, Francis said, "It's not about me, it's what you believe will be."
Francis said never think you can not change the circumstance you are in, if you believe you can not then you will not.
"The military is full of ordinary people accomplishing extraordinary missions," Francis said. "I had a change to meet a Congressional Medal of Honor recipient, Michael Novosel. He was only 5 foot 4 inches tall and was a legend in Army aviation."
Francis said in 1969, even after being directed to stand down, Novosel flew his MEDEVAC helicopter into enemy fire multiple times, rescuing 29 men from certain death.
"He believed you can make a positive difference with perseverance of what you think might happen," Francis said. "He took the change to change the circumstance and save lives. You do the same."
Life lesson four, Francis said, "It's not about me, it's about becoming a better me."
Francis said be a positive example in life for others to emulate and always do what is right even when you think no one is around.
"People watch your actions and then talk about it to others when you're not around," Francis said. "Make sure the talk is always something good for them to hear! Negative actions are hard to overcome."
Life lesson five, Francis said, "It's not about me, it's about we."
Francis said think outside the box and understand we are all on the same team. He said there are a million ways to get a job done.
"My brother and I always joked with each other saying, 'you can be a hard Ranger or a smart Ranger. Both will get the job done but the smart Ranger minimizes the struggle,'" Francis said. "Be open to ideas from others and implement the best action even if it wasn't from you. This style of thinking gains respect."
Life lesson six, Francis said, "It's not about me, it's about philosophy."
Francis said stand for something or you'll fall for anything. He said his faith in God has served him well in the most hopeless of times.
"I've seen men and women in combat become nothing of what I thought them to be," Francis said. "They threw aside their ethics/morals and suffered for it. Additionally, life isn't always fair. Sometimes bad things happen to good people and vice versa. In the darkest of times hope will spring eternal when you have something solid to believe in."
Francis said he truly hopes the enlistees find success in their future edeavors.
"The military is a great organization filled with purpose and reward," Francis said. "Stick with it. I can't tell you have many former Veterans expressed they wished they had stayed in the military until retirement. When the times get tough, call me. I'll make sure you understand the sacrifice is worth it! After all, it's not about me, it's about serving a nation that's free!"
Levi Cooper said now that they have finished high school it is now time to figure out how to live a life in society.
"Hopefully we can figure it out," Cooper said. "I chose the Army to help pay for my college by joining the Show Me Gold program at SEMO."
Cooper said out of everything he has done in high school he will miss competing with the JROTC Raider Team the most. His advice to the underclassmen is to keep going, complete high school and it will be over before you know it.
"My favorite memory is a quote from Mr. Krueger, 'tomorrow we will be doing, drugs,'" Cooper said. "In reference to what our Forensics Class would be learning the next day."
Reed also chose the Army but she said she chose it due to the amount of opportunities it has and the the travel possibilities.
"You don't have to be great," Briley Reed said. "You just have to have a great desire to be your best and bring out the best in others."
Reed said he advice to the underclassman was if you want your dreams to become a reality start small, with toast or something.
Her favorite thing about FHS was art class with her friends and she will miss her family and sleeping in the most.
Jenkerson had already left for basic training and was not available to speak about his time at FHS.
