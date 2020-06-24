"It's not about me, it's about serving a nation that's free!"

Levi Cooper said now that they have finished high school it is now time to figure out how to live a life in society.

"Hopefully we can figure it out," Cooper said. "I chose the Army to help pay for my college by joining the Show Me Gold program at SEMO."

Cooper said out of everything he has done in high school he will miss competing with the JROTC Raider Team the most. His advice to the underclassmen is to keep going, complete high school and it will be over before you know it.

"My favorite memory is a quote from Mr. Krueger, 'tomorrow we will be doing, drugs,'" Cooper said. "In reference to what our Forensics Class would be learning the next day."

Reed also chose the Army but she said she chose it due to the amount of opportunities it has and the the travel possibilities.

"You don't have to be great," Briley Reed said. "You just have to have a great desire to be your best and bring out the best in others."

Reed said he advice to the underclassman was if you want your dreams to become a reality start small, with toast or something.

Her favorite thing about FHS was art class with her friends and she will miss her family and sleeping in the most.

Jenkerson had already left for basic training and was not available to speak about his time at FHS.

