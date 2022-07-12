It's now all about the Blues for Neighbours

Jake Neighbours won a Western Hockey League championship and played in the Memorial Cup. He got a taste of the World Junior Championship and way back at the start of last season — got a cup of coffee with the St. Louis Blues. All things considered, a season to remember.

But now, at the not-so-ripe age of 20, it’s all about the NHL.

Neighbours got a taste of the big leagues last season, playing nine games for the Blues in October and early November before being sent back to junior hockey.

This time around, he wants to make Blues hockey a full-time job.

“I’m happy that everything went the way it did last year,” Neighbours said Monday at Blues development camp. “If I could go back, I don’t know that I would change any of it. But I’ve got to come ready to (training) camp this year and ready to make the team.”

That’s his one and only focus. And for that reason, he has decided not to return to Team Canada for the rescheduled World Junior Championship early next month.

“I’ve made the decision I’m not going to go,” Neighbours said. “Based off of how long my season went and how my body’s feeling right now. I’ve made Hockey Canada aware of that. We had a good discussion about it.”

Given the prestige of the tournament, it wasn’t any easy decision.

“You dream of growing up playing for Team Canada coming from Canada,” he said. “It was cool to be there during Christmastime and get a taste of it. At the end of the day, I need to shift my focus to being a St. Louis Blue now.”

Neighbours got in a couple of games with Team Canada in late December when the World Junior event originally was supposed to be held, but then was postponed because of COVID-19 concerns.

Full schedule

Between his time with the Blues and Team Canada and his junior campaign with the Edmonton Oil Kings in the WHL, it was a l-o-n-g season for Neighbours, the Blues’ first-round draft pick in 2020. Along the way, he missed about a month in February because of a shoulder injury.

He returned from that issue — no surgery was needed — to win four playoff series to claim the WHL title with the Oil Kings. Then came the Memorial Cup, the four-team championship tournament of Canadian junior hockey, in which the Oil Kings were eliminated in round-robin play on June 24 — or nearly a month after the Blues’ were ousted in Round 2 of the NHL playoffs by eventual Stanley Cup-champion Colorado.

“It’s a hard tournament,” Neighbours said. “For us, it was long travel, a quick turnaround when we got there, and we played back-to-back right away, which was tough.

It’s 2,800 miles from Edmonton to Saint John, New Brunswick, the site of this year’s Memorial Cup.

“We were banged up, we had a lot of guys with injuries and missing our top forward, things like that,” Neighbours said.

The forward who was out with an injury was Dylan Guenther, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2021 NHL draft (by Arizona). So it was a disappointing tourney exit for the highly touted Oil Kings team; Neighbours could be seen tearing up in a post-tournament interview after his team’s final game.

“At the end of the day, it is what it is and we’ve got to move past it now,” said Neighbours, who was team captain. “We still are (WHL) champions.”

Earlier this month, general manager Doug Armstrong said he wanted Neighbours to rest in July and August to recharge for the coming NHL season. Armstrong said Neighbours had a lot of soreness after the Oil Kings’ season ended, a byproduct of what he called his warrior’s mentality.

All of that undoubtedly played into Neighbours’ decision not to play for Team Canada. It also is factoring into his workload, or lack thereof, at the Blues’ development camp this week at Centene Community Ice Center.

Neighbours did not practice Monday, the first day of camp, but said he might get in a skate or two before the four-day camp ends.

Schenn connection

Over the weekend, he attended the wedding of veteran Blues forward Brayden Schenn, who has been a mentor and a “landlord” for Neigbours, taking him in during a couple of training camps as well as the period last season when Neighbours played for the Blues.

“It’s hard to put into words what he’s done for me and what a lot of guys on this team have done for me,” Neighbours said. “It’s really special when they do that for a young kid.

“There’s a lot of nerves when you come into things like this and you’re meeting guys you’ve watched play hockey your whole life. For him and other guys as well — (Robert) Thomas, (Robert) Bortuzzo, (David) Perron, (Tyler) Bozak, I can go down the list. They’ve all treated me so well and made it super-easy for me, so I can’t thank them enough for that.”

It’s yet to be determined whether Neighbours will be staying with the Schenns again this training camp.

Neighbours’ dancing, by the way, was a hit at the wedding.

“I think it was just my Calgary background,” he said. “I knew (how to) line dance and a country song came on, so I started line dancing. So I think that’s where that might have come from.”

After a little more offseason R&R, Neighbours will put away his dancing shoes and get ready for the task at hand: making the Blues’ roster and staying on that roster.

“I’ve got to improve everything to be honest,” he said. “I’ve got to get faster. I’ve got to get better with my puck-handling. Offensively, I need to be a little bit better as well. I could go down the list of my game and a list of things I need to improve on.

“But at the end of the day, it’s the NHL. It’s the best of the best. If I want to play in this league, especially as a 20-year-old kid, I need to be ready.”