It's shelter-in-place for Sundqvist — near the top of the world

A boat, a new house, and 21 hours of sunlight.
That’s a snapshot of shelter-in-place for Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist in Sweden. And actually shelter-in-place is at Sundqvist’s discretion because Sweden has basically been open — wide open — throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
“All the stores are open, all the restaurants are open and stuff like that, so it’s certainly different than the U.S. and Canada,” Sundqvist said. “I think the only thing that’s not open is the nightclubs.
“In the U.S. if you didn’t wear a mask, people are looking funny at you. In Sweden, it’s kind of the opposite. If you wear a mask, people look funny at you. So it’s kind of the straight opposite here.”
Sundqvist and his girlfriend Klara Norman moved from St. Louis back to Sweden in May. And they’re staying far away from the virus hotspot of Stockholm in the south. They are north — way north — just 120 miles from the Arctic Circle in the town of Skelleftea, where COVID-19 cases have been low.
Besides, Sundqvist and Norman don’t get out much. They’ve been busy setting up shop after buying a home in Skelleftea in mid-May.
“We’ve both been staying in,” Sundqvist said. “Kind of been (busy) with the house and stuff like that, so we haven’t had too much time to go out to do stuff.”
The Skelleftea area has a population of about 70,000; it’s 1½ hours south of Sundqvist’s hometown of Boden. But as Sundqvist puts it: “We’re still way up there (north).”
When they arrived in May, there was some snow. But things are improving. The high Monday was 68 with a low of 45. The local golf course opened just this week. Their home has an oceanfront view of the Baltic Sea, and having recently bought a small boat, they’ve taken it out on the ocean a few times to cruise the shoreline. But just to sightsee; not to fish.
“I’m not patient enough for it, so I haven’t done that,” Sundqvist said. “Plus, I’m afraid of the fish. So I won’t touch it.”
When you’re living near the top of the world, you get a lot of sunlight this time of year. On Monday, the sunrise in Skelleftea was at 2:01 a.m.; the sunset came at 11:12 p.m.
“It’s pretty bright out here,” Sundqvist said. “We had a friend here two summers ago who couldn’t sleep because it was so bright out. So he was kinda crazy. But for us, we’re kinda used to it, so we don’t care too much about it.”
Sundqvist and fellow Swede Jacob de la Rose are believed to be the only Blues players overseas at the moment. The rest of the squad is somewhere in North America, with about 10 or so players still in St. Louis.
Sundqvist planned on staying longer in St. Louis, but once it became apparent the NHL return-to-play schedule would be pushed back a little longer, he headed to Sweden.
“This is kinda like our summer,” he said. “It’s a little bit weird, but there’s nothing we can do about it.”
Sundqvist has spoken Swedish almost exclusively since he returned home, so a phone call from the Post-Dispatch on Friday gave him a chance to polish up on his English.
“A little bit rusty, but I’m getting used to it pretty quick, just by talking,” he said.
Sundqvist didn’t bring any of his hockey equipment with him from St. Louis, but doesn’t think he’ll be too rusty once he returns to the U.S.
“Right now I’m staying put here in Sweden,” he said. “I’m working out with a buddy of mine here. I’m happy with how my training’s going, so I don’t feel like I need to rush back or anything. So I’m probably just gonna stay here until it gets closer (to training camp).”
At the moment, NHL training camps are scheduled to start no earlier than July 10. Even though Phase 2 of the NHL’s return to play began Monday — voluntary small-group workouts at team facilities — general manager Doug Armstrong said Blues players could stay in their home cities for a while if they were comfortable with the training they were doing in those locales.
For Sundqvist, he’s following the same workout regimen he used the past two offseasons — and that led to a pair of breakout seasons.
“I don’t feel like I need to be on the ice right now.” he said. “There’s other stuff that I need to build on off the ice that is more important for me.”
That includes cardiovascular work, weight training, flexibility drills.
“A little bit of everything,” he said. “I’m doing Monday through Friday and some Saturdays, too. Body workouts and a lot of conditioning. So I’m happy with how my body’s been reacting to it the last couple weeks, and I’m just gonna continue doing the same stuff.”
The proof has been in the production. In his first 70 NHL games, spread out over three seasons with Pittsburgh and St. Louis, Sundqvist totaled two goals and seven assists. During the Blues’ Stanley Cup season, Sundqvist’s scoring spiked to 14 goals and 17 assists.
This season, in only 57 games, Sundqvist had 12 goals and 11 assists. Were it not for lower-body injuries in late November and then late January that cost him a combined 14 games — followed by a pandemic that ended the regular season March 12 — Sundqvist might have been headed for a 20-goal season.
In the Blues’ final game before the NHL’s coronavirus pause, March 11 in Anaheim, Sundqvist sustained a shoulder/AC joint injury that could have cost him some games as well.
“It’s all fine,” he said. “I feel great. I’m all ready to go and feeling 100 percent. It’s been a while since I felt 100 percent during the season, so I would be excited to be back.”
It’s almost time to put the boat in storage and say goodbye to the midnight sun until next summer.
