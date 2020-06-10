It's shelter-in-place for Sundqvist — near the top of the world

The Skelleftea area has a population of about 70,000; it’s 1½ hours south of Sundqvist’s hometown of Boden. But as Sundqvist puts it: “We’re still way up there (north).”

When they arrived in May, there was some snow. But things are improving. The high Monday was 68 with a low of 45. The local golf course opened just this week. Their home has an oceanfront view of the Baltic Sea, and having recently bought a small boat, they’ve taken it out on the ocean a few times to cruise the shoreline. But just to sightsee; not to fish.

“I’m not patient enough for it, so I haven’t done that,” Sundqvist said. “Plus, I’m afraid of the fish. So I won’t touch it.”

When you’re living near the top of the world, you get a lot of sunlight this time of year. On Monday, the sunrise in Skelleftea was at 2:01 a.m.; the sunset came at 11:12 p.m.

“It’s pretty bright out here,” Sundqvist said. “We had a friend here two summers ago who couldn’t sleep because it was so bright out. So he was kinda crazy. But for us, we’re kinda used to it, so we don’t care too much about it.”