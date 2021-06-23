Jessie Daniels, Paramedic

Paramedic Jessie Daniels has worked at Madison County Ambulance District for 11 years.

"First and foremost I love the people I work with," Daniels said. "We really have become a family given the amount of time we spend with each other. I would also say, the freedom of protocols that allow us to treat our patients how they need to be treated."

How did your crew and the department help get you through the pandemic?

"We were fortunate enough to not have too many employees contract the virus but when the few did, every person stepped up to help," Daniels said. We also never had a shortage of PPE."

