Jill On Money

When numbers brought us closer

When my 98-year-old mother-in-law passed away this month, I thought back to the first time I met her.

It was Christmas 2002, and as I was walking into my future sister-in-law's house, a low and commanding voice asked, "Who set this table?" An embarrassed 40-year-old man sheepishly said, "I did — what's wrong, Ma?" "You did not do it correctly — here's where the spoon is supposed to go."

And with that, she rearranged the setting into the proper format, and then the offender followed her lead and corrected the other 17.

In that quick exchange, I knew that this woman and I would get along famously. Yes, I too noticed the error of the settings, but as the nice Jewish girl (a lesbian, no less!) making my "official" entrance into a large, Italian American family, I would be keeping my mouth shut, at least in the early days.

That Christmas story was not a Miss Manners etiquette moment; rather it highlighted her ability to spot and fix an error. What I soon learned about this powerhouse was that in addition to being the CEO and CFO of her household (one husband, five kids, two dogs), she was also the comptroller and cornerstone for more than 40 years of her husband's consulting engineering firm.

Although she never completed a formal college program in accounting, she had a facility with numbers that was impressive and a curiosity and competency that far exceeded what any degree might have conferred.

When she learned that I was a financial planner and money manager, she started sharing articles that she had clipped from newspapers that caught her eye. She explained that she managed the family's savings and paid the bills. Her husband wisely understood that she was far better at these activities than he was.

She would ask me questions about everything from Social Security to FDIC insurance to taxes. A child of the Great Depression, she was not interested in the stock market — or any asset that would expose the family's finances to risk. The one time that she purchased a stock mutual fund, the experience left her cold and little poorer.

Burned by the losses, she realized the best way to accumulate a long-term safety net was to work hard (she and my father-in-law both worked into their 80s), save every month and live within their means.

I knew that I had wormed my way into her heart 3 1/2 years after I came onto the scene. She brought me upstairs to her home office and opened an old-fashioned ledger. In it, there was a detailed accounting of the E and EE bonds that she had purchased over the preceding 20 years. In that beautiful handwriting that seems like a throwback to another era, she had labeled the columns with everything that I needed: bond issue date, title, serial number, amount and maturity date.

Her ask: Could I help her confirm if and when these bonds were still paying interest?

The savings-bond project brought together two feisty, no-nonsense, math-loving women. Our lives were so different, but our ability to bond over numbers allowed us to create a relationship of mutual respect and admiration that lasted 20 years.

After my father-in-law passed away 11 years ago, she slowly started to lose some of her sharpness. She knew it, and about six years ago, she handed me the ledger so that I could help her manage her money.

That job is now done, but this force of nature, this independent, strong and devoted matriarch of a sprawling, accomplished family, has left a beautiful legacy for all of us. Her ledger sits on my desk as a reminder.

Muddled in the middle class

"Jill, when I hear politicians talking about the middle class, what do they mean?"

To answer this question, it's worth tracing the roots of the term. When we think about the emergence of the middle class, we go back to President Franklin D. Roosevelt's June 1944 signing of the Servicemen's Readjustment Act (the GI Bill) into law.

Even as World War II raged on, the administration wanted to prepare for the millions of armed service men and women, who would return home and have no jobs. To avoid widespread human suffering — and perhaps a second Great Depression — the bill provided aid to veterans in the form of hospital facilities, purchases of homes and education assistance.

According to the National Archives, in the seven years after the GI Bill came to life, "approximately 8 million veterans received educational benefits," and "veterans were responsible for buying 20% of all new homes built after the war." It is notable that Black veterans were often shut out of the many benefits that the GI Bill provided, keeping them economically disadvantaged for generations to come.

For those Americans who could participate, the program helped bring economic success, enabling them to get educated and land jobs, which allowed them to buy homes, cars and televisions.

The virtuous economic cycle of the post-war decades helped create a large group of households that were able to attain the "American Dream" and became part of what we now think of as the middle class.

Today, defining the middle is a bit of a muddled mess.

As of 2020 (the most recent year for government figures), median household income was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from the 2019 median of $69,560. (The first year of COVID-19 ushered in the first statistically significant decline in median household income since 2011.)

But that seems a little too precise. Pew Research uses the government's median income and adjusts it for household size, creating a range for the middle class that is "about $52,000 to $156,000 annually in 2020 dollars for a household of three."

Additionally, where you live can make a big difference: The government reports that your money will go further in Mississippi, West Virginia and Arkansas versus higher-cost states like Hawaii, New Jersey and California.

The more impactful trend shaping the middle class is inequality. While Americans have earned more money over the past 50 years, it hasn't been evenly distributed.

Pew finds that incomes accelerated at a faster pace for higher-income households from 1970 to 2020 than for middle-class households. Pew's analysis notes: "The median income of middle-class households in 2020 was 50% greater than in 1970 ($90,131 vs. $59,934), as measured in 2020 dollars."

The gap helped contribute to a reduction of the share of adults living in a middle-class household — from 61% in 1971 to 50% in 2021.

"The widening of the income gap and the shrinking of the middle class has led to a steady decrease in the share of U.S. aggregate income held by middle-class households," the Pew report found. "In 1970, adults in middle-income households accounted for 62% of aggregate income, a share that fell to 42% in 2020."

It stands to reason that if you don't earn as much, you are not able to save as much. According to data from the Fed, as of the first quarter of 2022, the middle of the population held 28.1% of all household wealth, while the top 10% held 69.1%. Thirty years prior, in the first quarter of 1992, the top 10% held 59.9% of wealth, while middle-class Americans held 36%.

Jill Schlesinger, CFP, is a CBS News business analyst. She welcomes comments and questions at askjill@jillonmoney.com.