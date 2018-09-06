Jim Edgar Panther Creek
LOCATION: Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area (JEPC) is located between Ashland and Chandlerville, Illinois, 25 miles Northwest of Springfield, Illinois, in Cass County.

Total Acres: 16,550         

Huntable Acres: 16,400

Open Acres: 10,050        

Timbered Acres 6,500

JEPC is characterized by rolling to steeply rolling uplands; 3,615 acres of crop land; 6,500 acres of timberland; with the balance of acres in native grass, food plots, or idled farmland.

SEASONS:

Squirrel, deer, turkey, dove, upland game, waterfowl, furbearers (trapping)

** Antlered deer must have at least four (4) points on one side to harvest.

Note all local and state regulations

Parking allowed in designated parking areas only; no road side parking allowed.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Billy Lowe, Site Superintendent, 10149 County Highway 11, Chandlerville, IL 62627 or at (217) 452-7741.

