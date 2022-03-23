Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park to host wildflower hike April 2

Team members at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park invite the public on a spring wildflower hike at 10 a.m., April 2.

This informational trek will provide details on the types of flowers, their medicinal uses and some wild edibles that can be found right in your own backyard.

Participants should meet at the Horseshoe Trailhead for a 1.5-mile guided hike. Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather, bring water and wear sturdy shoes and insect repellent. In the event of inclement weather, the hike will be canceled.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Johnon’s Shut-Ins State Park is located at 148 Taum Sauk Trail, Middle Brook. For more information, contact the the park naturalist at 573-546-2450, ext. 1003.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

