Journaling through Time class set at Current River State Park Aug. 15

Are you interested in learning about nature journaling and how some aspects have stayed the same while others have changed over time? If so, this class is for you. Join park team members from 10 a.m. to noon, Aug. 15 at Current River State Park.

This class will introduce you to the wonders of nature journaling and show you how to use combinations of words and drawings as a way to remember your time in nature. Not only will you learn some cool tips and tricks, you’ll also receive a starter journal.

Participants are encouraged to wear sturdy walking shoes, bring water and snacks, and use insect repellent. Class is limited to 12 participants and preregistration can be done by calling Connie at 573-751-1224 or emailing her at connie.weber@dnr.mo.gov.

Current River State Park is located at 11053 County Road 19D in Salem, Missouri.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.