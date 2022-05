JROTC Awards Ceremony

The Fredericktown JROTC Program held the 2021-2022 Awards Ceremony May 3, in the Fredericktown High School Cafeteria to recognize those JROTC cadets' achievements during the previous school year.

Award winners were:

Superior Cadet - Given to the top cadet within their LET (Leadership, Education and Training) level.

LET 1 – Allison Edgy

LET 2 – Dawson Cook

LET 3 – Krystian Dennison

LET 4 – Alyssa Sample

N-1-2 ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE AWARD

LET 1 – Allison Edgy

LET 2 – Leif Olson

LET 3 – Kaitlyn Maas

LET 4 – Jerritt Hargis

MILITARY AWARDS

N-3-1 SENIOR ARMY INSTRUCTOR LEADERSHIP AWARD

LET 1 – Halee Bess

LET 2 – Dawson Cook

LET 3 – Krystian Dennison

LET 4 – Jerritt Hargis

N-3-2 PERSONAL APPEARANCE RIBBON

LET 1 – Issac Killian

LET 2 – Leif Olson

LET 3 – Eli England

LET 4 – Alyssa Sample

N-3-10 GOOD CONDUCT RIBBON

LET 1 – Destiny Bailey

LET 2 – Piper Tull

LET 3 – Malachi Francis

LET 4 – Sierra Moyers

U.S. ARMY CERTIFICATE

Kiera Lett

U.S. NAVY CERTIFICATE

Kendall Lett

U.S. AIR FORCE CERTIFICATE

Zachary Tuller

US MARINE CORPS CERTIFICATE

Luke Robbins

MISSOURI NATIONAL GUARD LEADERSHIP

Keeley Walker

AMERICAN LEGION AWARD (MILITARY EXCELLENCE)

Tone Magill

AMERICAN LEGION AWARD (SCHOLASTIC EXCELLENCE)

Kaitlyn Maas

DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION

Jerritt Hargis

SONS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION

Dawson Cook

THE NATIONAL SOJOURNERS AWARD

Skylar Sandman

MILITARY OFFICERS ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA AWARD (MOAA)

Halee Bess

RESERVE OFFICERS ASSOCIATION

Dalton King

NONCOMMISSIONED OFFICERS ASSOCIATION (NCOA) AWARD

Sierra Moyers

VETERANS OF FOREIGN WARS AWARDS

Gavin Stevens

MILITARY ORDER OF THE WORLD WARS (MOWW)

Nathaniel Tash

ASSOCIATION OF THE UNITED STATES ARMY AWARD

Connor Buntion

101st ASSOCIATION AWARD

Kelsey Reese

MILITARY ORDER OF THE PURPLE HEART

Kaitlynn Sandman

SCOTTISH RITE OF FREEMASONRY AWARD

Jacob Yount

AMERICAN VETERANS (AMVETS) AWARD

Alyssa Sample

THE RETIRED ENLISTED ASSOCIATION (TREA) AWARD

Eli England

ORDER OF THE DAEDALIAN AWARD

Krystian Dennison

WARRANT OFFICER ASSOCIATION AWARD

Christopher Hudson

Leif Olson

Devon Conn

Shane Willert

THE NATIONAL SOCIETY, UNITED STATES DAUGHTERS OF 1812 AWARD (USD 1812)

Wyatt Sanders

MILITARY ORDER OF FOREIGN WARS

Hunter Stafford

SONS OF THE UNION VETERANS OF THE CIVIL WAR

Elijah Edgy

PATRIOT AWARD

Presented to an individual that has been a great supporter of the JROTC program for many years. This year went to Stanley Holtkamp.

Blackcat Battalion Chain of Command for 2022-2023 school year was also announced and is as follows:

Battalion Commander – Cadet LTC Krystian Dennison

Command Sergeant Major – Cadet CSM Dawson Cook

XO – Cadet MAJ Kaitlynn Sandman

S1 – Cadet 1LT Leif Olson

Assistant S1 – Cadet PFC Dalton King

S2 – Cadet SGT Kiera Lett

Assistant S2 – Cadet PFC Kelsey Reese

S3 – Cadet MAJ Kaitlynn Maas

Assistant S3 – Cadet PFC Tone Magill

S4 – Cadet 2LT Wyatt Sanders

Assistant S4 – Cadet PV2 Christopher Hudson

S5 – Cadet 2LT Connor Buntion

Assistant S5 – Cadet PV2 Keeley Walker

Chaplain – Cadet CPL Nathaniel Tash

A Company Commander – Cadet CPT Eli England

A Company 1SG – Cadet 1SG Gavin Stevens

B Company Commander – 2LT Skylar Sandman

B Company 1SG – 1SG Hunter Stafford

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0