Junior Chamber to conduct Road-E-O for teens

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, April 7, 1960 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

The Farmington Junior Chamber of Commerce will conduct the Jaycee Safe Driving Teen-Age Road-E-O this year. The Road-E-O consists of two parts: (1) a written test and (2) actual driving skill. The driving skill test will be held on Sunday, April 10, at 1:00 p.m. at the Lee’s Shopping Center parking lot and the public is invited.

The Jaycee Safe Driving Road-E-O is an opportunity for all teenagers to demonstrate to themselves and to their community that they are interested in increasing their knowledge of traffic laws and improving their driving ability.

It is designed to give drivers to opportunity to prove their ability to drive safely; improve their driving habits and driving attitudes; and to stimulate community interest in high school driver education programs. Safe Driving Road-E-O is aimed at you, the citizens, whether teen-ager or parent, rural or urbanite. Safe Driving Road-E-O is aimed at safer driving for everyone.

All 50 states and the District of Columbia have seen the Road-E-O in action and the Safe Driving Road-E-O has become international. Canadian Jaycees completed their second Road-E-O Finals in London, 1957.