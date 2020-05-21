Junior Chamber to conduct Road-E-O for teens

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, April 7, 1960 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
The Farmington Junior Chamber of Commerce will conduct the Jaycee Safe Driving Teen-Age Road-E-O this year. The Road-E-O consists of two parts: (1) a written test and (2) actual driving skill. The driving skill test will be held on Sunday, April 10, at 1:00 p.m. at the Lee’s Shopping Center parking lot and the public is invited.
The Jaycee Safe Driving Road-E-O is an opportunity for all teenagers to demonstrate to themselves and to their community that they are interested in increasing their knowledge of traffic laws and improving their driving ability.
It is designed to give drivers to opportunity to prove their ability to drive safely; improve their driving habits and driving attitudes; and to stimulate community interest in high school driver education programs. Safe Driving Road-E-O is aimed at you, the citizens, whether teen-ager or parent, rural or urbanite. Safe Driving Road-E-O is aimed at safer driving for everyone.
All 50 states and the District of Columbia have seen the Road-E-O in action and the Safe Driving Road-E-O has become international. Canadian Jaycees completed their second Road-E-O Finals in London, 1957.
The Road-E-O is conducted by the Junior Chamber of Commerce and is cosponsored by the American Trucking Association, Inc., Chrysler Corporation, The Pure Oil Company, and the Insurances Institute for Highway Safety.
The local Jaycees are contacting the schools seeking teen-age participants at the present time. The Road-E-O is open to all teenagers, subject to the following rules:
(1) Single and who can qualify for a state driver’s license and who will not be 19 years old prior to Aug. 11, 1960.
(2) Who has not had a pending charge of or been convicted of a moving traffic violation in the six months prior to Aug. 11, 1960.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!