Karaoke Night
Karaoke Night

The Fredericktown Eagles Lodge Aeries and Ladies Auxiliary are hosting Karaoke Night with Dave "Elvis" Bowman from 5 to 7 p.m., June 13.

Proceeds from the event will go towards helping to fund an educational trip to Ireland/England for Cooper Durr, 15, son of Leslie Cooper. The trip is planned to take place after his graduation. 

There will be a hot dog and chili bar with chips and dessert. The cost will be $5 per plate. Karaoke will cost $3 per person or $5 per couple for non-members. 

There will be raffles, door prizes and a bake sale. 

Fredericktown Eagles is located at 411 Burris. For more information call 573-783-8961

