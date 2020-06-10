The Fredericktown Eagles Lodge Aeries and Ladies Auxiliary are hosting Karaoke Night with Dave "Elvis" Bowman from 5 to 7 p.m., June 13.

Proceeds from the event will go towards helping to fund an educational trip to Ireland/England for Cooper Durr, 15, son of Leslie Cooper. The trip is planned to take place after his graduation.

There will be a hot dog and chili bar with chips and dessert. The cost will be $5 per plate. Karaoke will cost $3 per person or $5 per couple for non-members.

There will be raffles, door prizes and a bake sale.

Fredericktown Eagles is located at 411 Burris. For more information call 573-783-8961

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.