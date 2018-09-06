Kaskaskia River
Courtesy of IDNR

LOCATION: Both sides of the Kaskaskia River from the Mississippi River to Fayetteville. Site office - 4 miles N of Baldwin (Illinois Hwy 154); 6 miles S of New Athens (Illinois Hwy 13).

Total acres: 18,000

Water acres: 3,500

Timbered acres: 10,000

Huntable acres: 14,000

Open acres: 4,000

The area is a complex of channelized river, oxbows, sloughs, backwater lakes, bottomland timber, cultivated fields, native grass patches, brushy areas, and fallow fields. The site also contains Illinois Power Company's 2000-acre "Baldwin Lake" and surrounding area which is managed as a waterfowl refuge and public fishing area. A public waterfowl hunting area, "Doza Creek Waterfowl Management Area" (DCWMA), consists of the lands and waters south of Doza Creek on the east side of the channelized river.

SEASONS:

Deer, turkey, squirrel, dove, upland game, waterfowl, coyote, fox, raccoon.

** Handicapped hunting facilities available.

Picnic areas and boat ramps.

Note all local and state regulations

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Mic Middleton, Site Superintendent, 10981 Conservation Road, Baldwin, IL 62217, (618) 785-2555

