"I will never forget one of my first interactions with Kayleigh Slinkard. She was in middle school and she was attending my husband’s non mandatory 7th grade basketball practice on a Sunday. I could immediately tell she was extremely fatigued and congested. I stopped and asked her if she needed anything. She explained that she wasn’t contagious but just didn’t feel well. I nodded and explained that the practice wasn’t mandatory and if she needed to go home, I’m sure it would be okay. She shook her head 'no' and said, 'I want to be a starter on this team, and I want to play the whole game.' She probably doesn’t remember that conversation because that is the type of student athlete that she is, but I have never forgotten it. She was a senior volleyball player and co-captain of the FHS volleyball team this year. Kayleigh never missed the opportunity to be in the gym practicing and when she was, she was giving 110% at every interval. She did anything she was asked without question and always worked hard to motivate her teammates and keep a positive team moral. It has been an absolute joy and privilege to have coached Kayleigh. She is just one of those players every coach enjoys having on their team and she will be greatly missed."