Keep safety top of mind when exploring the outdoors

Being outdoors can be a fun and relaxing experience, and the Missouri State Parks team wants to remind park visitors about the importance of practicing safety measures when visiting a state park or historic site.

“The safety of our visitors is our top priority,” says Missouri State Parks Director Mike Sutherland. “While it’s not always the first thing on your mind, practicing safety measures will help ensure your experience is an enjoyable one, and that you keep yourself and others around you safe.”

When visiting a Missouri state park or historic site, please remember to wear appropriate clothing, stay hydrated, follow any guidelines posted throughout the park, know your severe weather plan, only swim in designated areas and leave wildlife be.

Many of the outdoor features in state parks have conditions that cannot be controlled or managed. To make your experience in Missouri state parks great when enjoying any water-related activity, follow these safety tips:

• Only swim in designated areas and follow signage.

• Familiarize yourself with the area first before entering the water.

• Watch for underwater obstacles (stumps, logs, etc.).